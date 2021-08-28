TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana’s Maldives retreat

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
28 August 2021 - 12:00
Khuli and Lamiez are living their best lives in the Maldives Islands.
Khuli and Lamiez are living their best lives in the Maldives Islands.
Image: Instagram/Khuli Chana

One of SA’s most favourite couples, rapper Khuli Chana and his wifey DJ Lamiez Holworthy, have retreated to Maldives for a young vacation, and the visuals are stunning.

The Maldives islands seem to be the place to be. Not only are Khuli and Lamiez all loved up that side, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and TV and radio host Anele Mdoda are also living their best “soft life goals” that side.

Lamiez and Khuli have been working hard to push their musical offerings this year, which include Lamiez’  first song Sthokoze ( she’s doing vocals) and Khuli’s hit Buyile.

The couple have gone to recharge.

Explaining the importance of their getaway, Khuli quoted his wifey, who said: “Your soul needs time for solitude and self-reflection. In order to love, lead, heal and create, you must nourish yourself first.” 

In addition to the couple serving serious couple goals and picturesque views, they have also been serving ukotini and pure swag.

Lamiez has been looking amazing in every one of her travel/leisure and beach/island outfits. Khuli has been right up there as well.

Check out their snaps below:

Lamiez Holworthy reminds tweeps 'car accidents can happen to any one of us'

"Because accidents are exactly that - accidents. It could happen to any one of us at any given time - unexpected and unintentional."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Lamiez reveals what Khuli Chana bought her on their first date

Tulips, Mickey Mouse and literature were the way to Lamiez's heart!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | ‘Marry your type guys’ — Khuli Chana and Lamiez’s dancing leave tweeps in their feels!

The fun Khuli and Lamiez have whenever they are together had tweeps going SBWL
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Lamiez Holworthy is ‘finally ready' to share her debut single with Mzansi

Lamiez Holworthy wants y'all to know she's more than just a DJ.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. DJ Black Coffee provides clarity on 'beef' with Zakes Bantwini and why he won't ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Menzi Ngubane’s daughter speaks on continuing her father's legacy of giving TshisaLIVE
  3. Halala! Nyaniso Dzedze and his wife Yana welcome their bundle of joy! TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Skeem Saam' star Pearl 'Sonti' Nikolić talks about her calling to preach TshisaLIVE
  5. Lasizwe breaks his silence on R2m raised for students after being 'terrorised' ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...