SNAPS | Inside Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana’s Maldives retreat

One of SA’s most favourite couples, rapper Khuli Chana and his wifey DJ Lamiez Holworthy, have retreated to Maldives for a young vacation, and the visuals are stunning.

The Maldives islands seem to be the place to be. Not only are Khuli and Lamiez all loved up that side, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and TV and radio host Anele Mdoda are also living their best “soft life goals” that side.

Lamiez and Khuli have been working hard to push their musical offerings this year, which include Lamiez’ first song Sthokoze ( she’s doing vocals) and Khuli’s hit Buyile.

The couple have gone to recharge.

Explaining the importance of their getaway, Khuli quoted his wifey, who said: “Your soul needs time for solitude and self-reflection. In order to love, lead, heal and create, you must nourish yourself first.”