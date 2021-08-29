TshisaLIVE

Thapelo Mokoena shines bright after being shortlisted for UK wine award

‘A grape this beautiful deserves to be on the global stage’

29 August 2021 - 10:00
Thapelo Mokoena's wine Nero has been shortlisted in The Drinks Business Awards 2021 in the UK.
Image: Supplied

Raise your glasses as congratulations are in order for actor and director Thapelo Mokoena after his wine made in collaboration with Bosman Family Vineyards was shortlisted for The Drinks Business Awards 2021 in the UK for the best wine launch of the year.

The star recently announced his latest feat by his company Bakoena Brands. Nero wine, which was recently launched at retailer Sainsbury’s in the UK, has been praised for its excellence.

Thapelo was overjoyed by the success. 

The wine is also listed alongside Australian singer Kylie Minogue’s wine.

In a statement to TshisaLIVE, Thapelo said he is excited to see his Nero wine take over the world.

“Nothing brings me more joy than to see our lovely winemaking on the world. A grape this beautiful deserves to be on the global stage. From the African soil with love, here’s a taste of resilience in a bottle,” he said.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate with his fans, the star said he is proud to see his wine go far despite being launched this year during the Covid-19 pandemic.

All in the thick of lockdown restrictions. God is good. Look at that nominations list.

“Nero continues to rise. It’s an honour being nominated,” he wrote.

Check out the post here: 

TshisaLIVE
