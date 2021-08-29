Thapelo Mokoena shines bright after being shortlisted for UK wine award

Raise your glasses as congratulations are in order for actor and director Thapelo Mokoena after his wine made in collaboration with Bosman Family Vineyards was shortlisted for The Drinks Business Awards 2021 in the UK for the best wine launch of the year.

The star recently announced his latest feat by his company Bakoena Brands. Nero wine, which was recently launched at retailer Sainsbury’s in the UK, has been praised for its excellence.

Thapelo was overjoyed by the success.

The wine is also listed alongside Australian singer Kylie Minogue’s wine.