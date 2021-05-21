TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Donovan Goliath's intimate wedding ceremony

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
21 May 2021 - 11:55
Comedian and actor Donovan Goliath got married to Davina recently.
Image: Instagram/Davina Gordon Goliath

Comedian and actor Donovan Goliath has revealed that he recently married his  partner Davina Mae Goliath in a very intimate ceremony.

The comedian took to social media to post a series of stunning snaps from the beautiful day and said in one of his Instagram posts that it was finally time for his wifey to change her Instagram handle to reflect her new surname.

“Time to change your Instagram handle, Mrs Goliath,” he shared a snap of them at their wedding.

Donovan shared the wonderful news to a warm reception on his socials as his friends in the entertainment industry congratulated the pair on the union.

“Your best work yet. Congrats you two,” said Melanie Bala.

“Congratulations you two. A blessed union and more life and love to you,” added actor Thapelo Mokoena.

Davina also took to her Instagram account to mark the special occasion.

“Today, on the fifth year of our anniversary. We said yes to forever,” she posted.

In another post, Davina expressed her utmost joy at having said 'I do' to the love of her life. She asked her followers to bear with her for the influx of snaps she was about to flood the TL with from her special day.

“Y’all are gonna have to bare with me cos I’m still on cloud 9 from our wedding day and gonna be posting so much more! Beautiful moments captured by the incredible @lukeswork, and makeup by his amazing lady @_iluvnat.”

The couple, who often create content together, posted a brief but sweet video highlighting beautiful moments from their day.

Donovan and Davina are also expecting a bundle of joy together.  

Watch the video below:

See more stunning snaps from their wedding day below:

