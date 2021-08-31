Florence Masebe calls out people refusing to vaccinate because they 'don't believe in the virus'

Actress Florence Masebe has lambasted those who don't believe in the coronavirus, saying their actions have dire consequences for others.

Known to be outspoken about her thoughts on the coronavirus and how it's affected the world over the past two years, the star took to social media to address those who don't believe in the existence of Covid-19.

A frustrated Florence said she is fed up with the nonsense coming from those who think the coronavirus isn't real. She called out these people for choosing not to vaccinate or wear their masks despite the Covid-19 protocols and the law.

“You don't think Covid-19 is a real thing. You have no intention to get the vaccine. You also see nothing wrong with showing up at my door unmasked. Stop your nonsense, please.” she wrote.