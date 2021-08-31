TshisaLIVE

Florence Masebe calls out people refusing to vaccinate because they 'don't believe in the virus'

31 August 2021 - 08:00 By deepika naidoo and deepika naidoo
Actress Florence Masebe has called out those who don't believe Covid-19 is real.
Actress Florence Masebe has called out those who don't believe Covid-19 is real.
Image: Instagram

Actress Florence Masebe has lambasted those who don't believe in the coronavirus, saying their actions have dire consequences for others. 

Known to be outspoken about her thoughts on the coronavirus and how it's affected the world over the past two years, the star took to social media to address those who don't believe in the existence of Covid-19. 

A frustrated Florence said she is fed up with the nonsense coming from those who think the coronavirus isn't real. She called out these people for choosing not to vaccinate or wear their masks despite the Covid-19 protocols and the law. 

You don't think Covid-19 is a real thing. You have no intention to get the vaccine. You also see nothing wrong with showing up at my door unmasked. Stop your nonsense, please.” she wrote.

The actress went on to point out how the coronavirus has prevented her from visiting her loved ones for fear of spreading the virus. She also let those around her who are against being vaccinated know that she won't be welcoming any visits from them.

“I have not seen people I care deeply about for the past year and half out of fear of the coronavirus. I certainly will not be tolerating visits from anti-vaxxer friends and relatives. Stay in your variant firm corner while I do my best to live.” she wrote.

Earlier this year when the Muvhango actress received her vaccine, an “emotional” Flo took to social media after being vaccinated against Covid-19. 

“Post-vaccination update! All is well. Slight discomfort on the jab site,” she tweeted.

“This is it. This and that SMS that came in before I even left the nurse’s station confirming it. My Covid-19 vaccination record card. I am relieved, thankful and emotional. We’re not out of the woods yet. This is only the first jab but a really big deal. I’ll sleep well tonight.”

READ MORE

Actress Florence Masebe ‘emotional’ as she finally gets her vaccination

"I am relieved, thankful and emotional. We're not out of the woods yet. This is only the first jab but a really big deal."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Florence Masebe warns Mzansi to stay cautious of people they interact with as third wave rises

“The person who is partying today is your colleague who will chill with you for tea and harmless gossip on Monday at the office."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | Florence Masebe calls for protection of artists, Twitter weighs in

"Giving economic rights to actors is not a mistake. It is something that should have been part of the system all these years," said Florence.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I don't remember working with Vatiswa' - Mayihlome Tshwete‘s home affairs joke ... TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Inside Ntando Duma’s dreamy 26th birthday celebration TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Black Coffee provides clarity on 'beef' with Zakes Bantwini and why he won't ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Paxton Fielies is beaming with pride as she resumes renovation project for her ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Baby number two & love made solid — DJ Zinhle chats about her pregnancy & her ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's six suspected killers appear in court for first time
'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...