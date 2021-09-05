Bokang Montjane pens empowering note to daughter: 'You'll rise above it all'

Model Bokang Montjane has dedicated a heartfelt post to her daughter a year after giving birth to her, sending her an empowering message.

In the Instagram post on her baby girl's birthday, the star posted a snap of herself holding her daughter Kgoshigadi Hadi Tshabalala.

In the post, the star revealed that she had chosen her daughter's name long before she was even born.

“I knew what your names would be even before you were conceived. I chose the name Kgoshigadi for you years ago because I wanted you to know you are royalty,” she wrote.

With words of encouragement and empowerment, the star wants her daughter to be proud of being an African woman in the future, despite the struggles she may go through in this world.

“I wanted you to know that in spite of what the world and society say about girls of your skin colour, girls of your hair texture, girls that are African, you will rise above it all because you are a queen ngwanaka ... you are powerful, talented enough, smart enough and beautiful enough. I want you to know you are worthy,” said Bokang.

Check out the rest of the post below: