5 Things you need to know about Zari Hassan

The latest episode of Lasizwe's Drink Or Tell The Truth on YouTube where Norma Mngoma made mention of her former close friend Zarinah Hassan has left many wondering who the socialite is.

In the episode Norma spoke on her fallout with the SA-based Ugandan businesswoman

“I’d never talk about that and she doesn’t even know. I stopped talking to her and she started texting me, asking me if I unfollowed and deleted her pictures and I’ve never said anything to her until today.”

Zari responded to the news, saying that she prefers to stay away from drama but claimed Norma was just there for the likes and social media fame.

“I’m the last person you want to provoke, Norma. I will expose you. I’ll strip you naked. Don’t come for me unless if I have called for you," she said in a social media post, alongside Norma's picture.

We delve into some things you may not know about the social media influencer and entrepreneur.

Here's what you need to know about Zarinah:

SHE'S A MOM OF 5

40-year-old Zari is a mother to four sons and one daughter.

“It's so beautiful being a mom because there's no dull moment in one's life ... If there's one thing that I love in this life, it's being a mom because there's so much responsibility and I'm grateful,” she told KTN News Kenya in an interview.