AKA apologises for rude response to Thabooty — says he was ‘triggered’

Rapper AKA has taken to Instagram to apologise to Thando “Thabooty” Thabethe for the manner in which he handled himself when the radio presenter “ambushed” him with questions related to his late fiancée Nelli Tembe.

The apology comes after a video clip from the Thando’s interview with AKA and Costa Titch went viral this week. AKA failed to keep his composure and responded rudely when Thando swooped in with questions about his fiancée

“I’ve been seeing a lot of whoo ha on social media about our interview on Friday. For the record I just want to say Thando Thabethe has always been in my corner from the start, even through everything that has happened this year. It’s unfortunate that I felt triggered by the way she asked her questions and I could have handled it better, after all she’s just doing her job and all that,” the rapper said.

AKA also extended his apology to the radio station and made it clear he has nothing but love for them.

“We have nothing but love for each other and when I’m ready I’ll be back chopping it up with her as always. I also wanna send my love to the 947 family, who have always been there for me. Sh*t happens ... I’m sorry.”