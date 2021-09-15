‘Skeem Saam’ fans sad as Cornet ‘Thabo’ Mamabolo takes a break from the soapie
Actor Cornet Mamabolo, who plays Thabo Maputla on Skeem Saam, has announced he’s officially going on an acting hiatus to focus on his business endeavours.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor penned a gratitude post reflecting on his journey in the show and saying he wanted to focus on his insurance company.
“This is my official break from your screens as Tbose Maputla. Thanks for all the support you have shown me over the years, I mean I literally matured to be the man I’m today before your eyes.
“This is a break for me to primarily focus on my insurance business, Digni Financial Services. Thanks Sis Winnie, SABC, cast and crew for carrying me over the years. Til we meet again,” he wrote.
Fans took to social media to react to the emotional storyline that showcased the actor leaving for a job overseas just weeks after getting married.
This made fans even sadder when they thought about his new wife Mapitsi, played by Mogau Motlhatswi.
😢😢😢😢Is Tbose really leaving??#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/qh71fq45JQ— I'M N KAY CEE (@CeeNkuna) September 14, 2021
So is Tbose really leaving,, like leaving @ #skeemsaam he gets married then leaves— AdelM (@MateteAdel) September 14, 2021
Whats going on, is this the last time we see Tbose on our screens? 😭😭😭 #SkeemSaam— Refilwe (@FieFie_) September 14, 2021
Aowa Tbose akgutle I hope this ain't an exit #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/izcvI3PfbY— Marcia thejane (@tseepati) September 14, 2021
Guys what’s this story line of Tbose going to work overseas? Is he leaving #SkeemSaam 🥺?— IG: Melatravels__🌍 (@pam_dizzy) September 14, 2021
In an official statement shared on Twitter, the show assured fans he was not leaving the show but rather prioritising his personal interests, and while on his break he would make an appearance on October 29.
“I’ve been consistent in giving my fans pieces of myself through Thabo Maputla’s role and I will continue to do so when I return,” Cornet said.
“But for now, I appreciate being given the opportunity to focus on what will make me grow further as an entrepreneur.”
Read the full statement below:
@CornetMamabolo #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/1PumVC8viU— OFFICIAL Skeem Saam 10 (@SkeemSaam3) September 14, 2021