'Everything happens in God's time,' Karabo Ntshweng celebrates her engagement

Throughout the years, Karabo has never shied away from publicly gushing over her partner on social media. Karabo refers to keep her love life sacred and private.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Karabo said her partner asked for her hand in marriage on her birthday while on their Cape Town getaway and it was easy for her to agree to his proposal because she had always known she wanted to spend the rest of her life with him.

“We've been together for a very long time. I've known him since I was 19 so there was really no question about it. Everything happens in God's time and I'm extremely excited.” she said.

“He's my best friend and I don't think anyone understands me as much as he does. He's kind and so patient with me and I can't imagine spending life with anybody else.”