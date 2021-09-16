Yanga Chief on owning his heritage and being confident with who he is

Yanga Chief has come a long way in his career and he's shared that having a sense of identity and being confident with it has helped him refine his craft and maintain his longevity.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the rapper said that he had grown to learn to be unapologetic and accepting of who he is to cement his name within the hip hop space.

“Music is a reflection of who you are ... When you are still confused about who you are it becomes hard to be expressive about your culture and your upbringing fully and people don’t know who you are ... and the older you grow the less apologetic you become ...

“I’ve never felt that there’s a song that can be good forever if it doesn’t reflect the artist's environment and that’s what I like about hip hop,” he said.