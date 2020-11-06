TshisaLIVE

Yanga Chief on 'not being credited' on AKA's 'Run Jozi'

06 November 2020 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Yanga Chief shares his feelings on not being credited on 'Run Jozi'.
Yanga Chief shares his feelings on not being credited on 'Run Jozi'.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Rapper Yanga Chief has shared his feelings on allegedly not being credited on AKA's classic Run Jozi (Godly).

The rapper expressed that he “kind of understood” why he was not given enough credit in the song that also features rapper K.O. 

The Utatakho hitmaker sang the hook that carried the whole song. However, even though he was not highly celebrated, he didn't let that deter him from being the rapper he is today.

In an interview with OkayAfrika, Yanga explained how even though he didn't have a song out at the time, being overlooked in the feature made him want to prove himself more as a rapper.  

“I didn’t even have a single song out before that. And so I just looked at it as a challenge — one day people are going to know who did the hook.

SA hip-hop celebrates Yanga Chief's Sama win, as he dedicates it to his dad

"I just want to take this moment to let everyone know that I believe in God! My story is too long to tweet, I’m forever indebted to SA hip-hop," ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

“So the challenge is when people ask, 'Who’s the guy on the hook?', and if everybody can answer and say, 'It’s Yanga,' then I would’ve done my job.”

Though he's highly celebrated now on the hip-hop scene, last year in November the rapper revealed on social media that he “quit music completely” and that he was grateful to his fans for not allowing him to give up music. He also saluted them for pushing the hit to Song Of The Year award-winning status.

“Last year [2018] I quit making music completely. My supporters refused to give up on me and so I decided to make one last smash, Utatakho. You guys took this song to the top and you took me with it. This is for us, this for King Dalindyebo. Komani we got one!” he wrote.

MORE:

Cassper Nyovest on life as a dad & pushing for his boxing match with AKA

Cassper has reassured he's going to hurt AKA in the boxing match.
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

AKA left triggered by #SneAKA turning one, calls out Reebok SA ... again!

"They are a bunch of idiots. They literally let the person who raised their entire brand from the dead walk out the front door. Unheard of levels of ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | AKA loses his mind over winning Music Video Of The Year at the Samas

The Megacy's hard work paid off!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Nikita Murray breaks her silence on Katlego Maboe viral 'cheating' video TshisaLIVE
  2. Twitter drags #JohnVuliGate girls after they try to recreate viral moves for ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Halala! 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila is officially off the market! TshisaLIVE
  4. Beyoncé praises SA for leaving her 'deeply inspired' TshisaLIVE
  5. Simphiwe Ngema shows off her post-partum weight loss progress TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
X