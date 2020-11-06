Yanga Chief on 'not being credited' on AKA's 'Run Jozi'

Rapper Yanga Chief has shared his feelings on allegedly not being credited on AKA's classic Run Jozi (Godly).

The rapper expressed that he “kind of understood” why he was not given enough credit in the song that also features rapper K.O.

The Utatakho hitmaker sang the hook that carried the whole song. However, even though he was not highly celebrated, he didn't let that deter him from being the rapper he is today.

In an interview with OkayAfrika, Yanga explained how even though he didn't have a song out at the time, being overlooked in the feature made him want to prove himself more as a rapper.

“I didn’t even have a single song out before that. And so I just looked at it as a challenge — one day people are going to know who did the hook.