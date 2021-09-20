TshisaLIVE

'Killer Kau was a vibe' - Tumi Morake remembers late muso

20 September 2021 - 08:00 By Joy mphande
Tumi Morake shares a priceless moment she had with Killer Kau.
Image: Instagram/ Tumi Morake

Actress and comedian Tumi Morake shared a special moment she had with Killer Kau before he died.

Taking to Instagram recently, Tumi shared an old video of her with the musician and record producer.

"Ah man, found this memory on my phone. Killer Kau was a vibe," she wrote.

Killer Kau died in a car accident last month.

The accident also claimed the lives of amapiano star Mpura, upcoming artist Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD.

In a statement to TshisaLIVE, department of transport, roads and community safety spokesperson Boitshoko Moremi said on August 7 six people died in a head-on collision on the N4 in Rustenburg near the Marikana toll gate. 

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and we hope they find strength during this difficult period. An investigation is under way to establish the cause of the accident,” read the statement.

Rapper Stilo Magolide recently honoured his friend Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe - who was in the same car when the fatal accident happened - with a tattoo on his thigh.

