SNAPS | 5 of the best looks and biggest flops from the Royal Soapie awards red carpet

20 September 2021 - 09:50 By Joy Mphande
A peek at some of the best and worst looks from the Royal Soapie awards 2021.
Image: Instagram/ Winnie Ntshaba

Glitz and glamour! Mzansi's favourite thespians put their best foot forward at the annual Royal Soapie awards at the weekend.

The award show hosted SA's most renowned actors at the Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre, Johannesburg, on Saturday.

Here are some of our favourite, and least favourite, red carpet looks from the night:

Best dressed:

Thembi Seete

Gomora star Thembi Seete took home an award for On Screen Outstanding Couple, and was red hot in a shimmery gown with feathered details. 

Jessica Nkosi 

Actress Jessica Nkosi, who took home the Outstanding Female Villain award, ushered in spring with her red-flowered dress with a slit that showed off a bit of thigh.

Mulisa Muda

Actress Mulisa Muda looked gorgeous in her accentuating tight-fitted dress.

Zikhona Sodlaka 

Zikhona Sodlaka kept it simple and chic in a short black number.

Katlego Danke 

Actress Katlego Danke stopped traffic and looked royal in a golden gown with feathered details.

FASHION FLOPS

Vele Manenje

SAFTA award winner Vele Manenje stepped out in a black and white striped dress paired with Converse sneakers. 

Emmanuel Castis 

Emmanuel Castis wore a burgundy suit.

Lusanda Mbane

Former Scandal! actress Lusanda Mbane won an Outstanding Lead Actress award, however her ill-fitted dress was not a showstopper. 

Chrispen Nyathi

Diep City actor Chrispen Nyathi did not steal the show when it came to his red carpet outfit choice.

Nicholas Nkuna

Nicholas Nkuna stepped on the red carpet in simplistic attire and a do-rag.

