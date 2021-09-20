SNAPS | 5 of the best looks and biggest flops from the Royal Soapie awards red carpet
Glitz and glamour! Mzansi's favourite thespians put their best foot forward at the annual Royal Soapie awards at the weekend.
The award show hosted SA's most renowned actors at the Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre, Johannesburg, on Saturday.
Here are some of our favourite, and least favourite, red carpet looks from the night:
Best dressed:
Thembi Seete
Gomora star Thembi Seete took home an award for On Screen Outstanding Couple, and was red hot in a shimmery gown with feathered details.
Jessica Nkosi
Actress Jessica Nkosi, who took home the Outstanding Female Villain award, ushered in spring with her red-flowered dress with a slit that showed off a bit of thigh.
Mulisa Muda
Actress Mulisa Muda looked gorgeous in her accentuating tight-fitted dress.
Zikhona Sodlaka
Zikhona Sodlaka kept it simple and chic in a short black number.
Katlego Danke
Actress Katlego Danke stopped traffic and looked royal in a golden gown with feathered details.
FASHION FLOPS
Vele Manenje
SAFTA award winner Vele Manenje stepped out in a black and white striped dress paired with Converse sneakers.
Emmanuel Castis
Emmanuel Castis wore a burgundy suit.
Lusanda Mbane
Former Scandal! actress Lusanda Mbane won an Outstanding Lead Actress award, however her ill-fitted dress was not a showstopper.
Chrispen Nyathi
Diep City actor Chrispen Nyathi did not steal the show when it came to his red carpet outfit choice.
Nicholas Nkuna
Nicholas Nkuna stepped on the red carpet in simplistic attire and a do-rag.