'I’m 38, I’ve got different priorities in my life' - Sizwe Dhlomo responds to claims he should give youth a platform
Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has reminded followers that it is not only up to him to uplift and help the youth of SA.
The chat began after a tweep called on the Kaya FM host to use his social media power and clout to help young people in SA, and give platforms to the youth.
As hopeful as the peep seemed, Sizwe said it shouldn't only be up to him to make a difference.
“Then start it. I’m 38 years old, I’ve got different priorities in my life.” he wrote.
Then start it… I’m 38 years old, I’ve got different priorities in my life. https://t.co/IodTBoWRN0— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) September 20, 2021
His fans took to the reply section, with many agreeing.
@SizweDhlomo rn😂😂💀💀 pic.twitter.com/hg8EpAziEe— Champagne Problem (@deepthroat_IV) September 20, 2021
We appreciate what you did for the game man. Siz n Scoop was out of this world!!— Ivan (@Ivanamics) September 20, 2021
Its not easy to start something without influence & funding.— Nkululeko Mayisa (@majorleague1313) September 20, 2021
The star recently shared how he believes young people in SA are the nation's future.
After rapper Cassper Nyovest asked his followers if young people could run the country, Sizwe said they are more than capable of making SA a better place.
“Better than any administration we’ve ever had! Not just any young people though ... that’s the point. We can’t just elect you because you’re young,” tweeted Sizwe.