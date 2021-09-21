'I’m 38, I’ve got different priorities in my life' - Sizwe Dhlomo responds to claims he should give youth a platform

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has reminded followers that it is not only up to him to uplift and help the youth of SA.

The chat began after a tweep called on the Kaya FM host to use his social media power and clout to help young people in SA, and give platforms to the youth.

As hopeful as the peep seemed, Sizwe said it shouldn't only be up to him to make a difference.

“Then start it. I’m 38 years old, I’ve got different priorities in my life.” he wrote.