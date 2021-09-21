TshisaLIVE

'I’m 38, I’ve got different priorities in my life' - Sizwe Dhlomo responds to claims he should give youth a platform

21 September 2021 - 11:00
Sizwe Dhlomo told the tweep to help the youth themselves instead of calling on him.
Image: Instagram/Sizwe Dhlomo

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has reminded followers that it is not only up to him to uplift and help the youth of SA. 

The chat began after a tweep called on the Kaya FM host to use his social media power and clout to help young people in SA, and give platforms to the youth. 

As hopeful as the peep seemed, Sizwe said it shouldn't only be up to him to make a difference.

Then start it. I’m 38 years old, I’ve got different priorities in my life.” he wrote.

His fans took to the reply section, with many agreeing.

The star recently shared how he believes young people in SA are the nation's future.

After rapper Cassper Nyovest asked his followers if young people could run the country, Sizwe said they are more than capable of making SA a better place.

“Better than any administration we’ve ever had! Not just any young people though ... that’s the point. We can’t just elect you because you’re young,” tweeted Sizwe. 

