Lady Zamar: If you get your relationship advice on social media, it's guaranteed to fail

Singer Lady Zamar has taken to Twitter with a warning: social media isn't the best place to get relationship advice.

The star told her followers people on social media often give unhelpful advice on relationships and teach us to limit how much we love and forgive.

“Social media teaches limitations on love, kindness and understanding. It teaches forgiveness isn’t real and if you forgive you will be disrespected. The Bible teaches the exact opposite: love is unconditional, forgive someone as many times as they ask and never stop being kind!” said Lady Zamar.