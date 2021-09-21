TshisaLIVE

Lady Zamar: If you get your relationship advice on social media, it's guaranteed to fail

21 September 2021 - 07:00
Lady Zamar believes that seeking relationship advice online often leads to disaster.
Lady Zamar believes that seeking relationship advice online often leads to disaster.
Image: Instagram/Lady Zamar

Singer Lady Zamar has taken to Twitter with a warning: social media isn't the best place to get relationship advice.

The star told her followers people on social media often give unhelpful advice on relationships and teach us to limit how much we love and forgive.

“Social media teaches limitations on love, kindness and understanding. It teaches forgiveness isn’t real and if you forgive you will be disrespected. The Bible teaches the exact opposite: love is unconditional, forgive someone as many times as they ask and never stop being kind!” said Lady Zamar.

The Sunshine hitmaker said if you are seeking love advice online, you are definitely looking in the wrong place. 

“If you take advice from people and social media about your relationship, it is guaranteed to fail. Instead talk to God about everything!” she wrote.

Lady Zamar is a plug when it comes to dishing out advice on the TL, often chatting about love matters with her fans.

She recently preached about forgiveness and trust.

“You can forgive someone without ever trusting them again. Forgiveness doesn’t automatically mean trust, like so many might believe. Surround yourself with people who can drag you out of your misery and make you feel good about yourself,” she said.

