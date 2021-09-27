TshisaLIVE

Nambitha Ben-Mazwai recounts eavesdropping on celebs gossiping about her

27 September 2021 - 08:00
The star says she overheard fellow celebrities in a gossip session about her.
The star says she overheard fellow celebrities in a gossip session about her.
Image: Instagram/Nambitha Ben-Mazwai

Actress and presenter Nambitha Ben-Mazwai has been reminded of why she doesn't associate with fellow Mzansi celeb “royalty” after she caught them gossiping about her.

The star said she was highly disappointed after eavesdropping on two celebs.

She said the incident reminded her of why she doesn't associate with her industry colleagues but laughed off what they were saying about her.

Just wrapped a show where I was a guest. I got so disappointed by two celebs (hosts), who decided to do a quick gossip session about me while I’m standing right there. Now I remember why I often don’t like associating with this industry. Also, what they said was a laugh too. Smh” wrote Nambitha.

This led to much sympathy from fans who felt that the comments and gossip were uncalled for from celebs. Others encouraged her to name and shame the guilty parties. 

READ MORE

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi details 'verbal assault' experience at Clicks

Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi puts retailer on blast.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

From a traditional wedding to Ma Mary Twala's swansong: SA stars shine bright in 'Black Is King'

All hail queen Bey, but did y'all see Nandi and Nyaniso though? Pure royalty!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi opens up about being diagnosed with endometriosis

'‘This has been the toughest time of my life, but with the storm, I have seen and felt God cover me like no other'
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Lost hope in the ANC and planning not to vote? Actor Jack Devnarain says 'you ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I don't know why Metro FM hangs onto him' - Ntsiki Mazwai takes aim at ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | French wishes and birthday kisses —Pearl Modiadie's son had two ... TshisaLIVE
  4. RUDE!- Lamiez Holworthy claps back at troll who says she looks like a boy TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Boity on being friends with exes and how badly Cassper 'hurt' her TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app