Nambitha Ben-Mazwai recounts eavesdropping on celebs gossiping about her

Actress and presenter Nambitha Ben-Mazwai has been reminded of why she doesn't associate with fellow Mzansi celeb “royalty” after she caught them gossiping about her.
The star said she was highly disappointed after eavesdropping on two celebs.
She said the incident reminded her of why she doesn't associate with her industry colleagues but laughed off what they were saying about her.
“Just wrapped a show where I was a guest. I got so disappointed by two celebs (hosts), who decided to do a quick gossip session about me while I’m standing right there. Now I remember why I often don’t like associating with this industry. Also, what they said was a laugh too. Smh” wrote Nambitha.
Just wrapped a show where I was a guest… I got so disappointed by two celebs (hosts), who decided to do a quick gossip session about me while I’m standing right there. Now I remember why I often don’t like associating with this industry. Also, what they said was a laugh too. Smh— Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (@LadyNam_BM) September 20, 2021
This led to much sympathy from fans who felt that the comments and gossip were uncalled for from celebs. Others encouraged her to name and shame the guilty parties.
There is a lot of darkness in our industry but … there are also a lot of people in this industry who will lift you up Sis.
I have yet to hear an unkind word said about you, in the circles I move in
So don’t be too bothered by that incident https://t.co/3vqVUPpGqC