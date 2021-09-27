Nambitha Ben-Mazwai recounts eavesdropping on celebs gossiping about her

Actress and presenter Nambitha Ben-Mazwai has been reminded of why she doesn't associate with fellow Mzansi celeb “royalty” after she caught them gossiping about her.

The star said she was highly disappointed after eavesdropping on two celebs.

She said the incident reminded her of why she doesn't associate with her industry colleagues but laughed off what they were saying about her.

“Just wrapped a show where I was a guest. I got so disappointed by two celebs (hosts), who decided to do a quick gossip session about me while I’m standing right there. Now I remember why I often don’t like associating with this industry. Also, what they said was a laugh too. Smh” wrote Nambitha.