Another one! POPcast heads to Channel O, with Scoop popping in for POPradio

The POPcast show has recently experienced a number of changes and it seems they were preparing their audience for a big announcement.

Taking to their social pages on Tuesday, Channel O revealed the YouTube talk show would be making its debut on their channel on October 5.

“A new era! A four-part series of POPcast specials debuts on Channel O next Tuesday at 9.30pm," they announced.

Sharing the great news with their fans on their POPcast Twitter page, they expressed it was a dream come true for them.

“It’s a dream come true for all of us. Thank you to everyone who keeps supporting us and tuning in. Shout out to Channel O.”