TshisaLIVE

Another one! POPcast heads to Channel O, with Scoop popping in for POPradio

29 September 2021 - 15:00 By Joy Mphande
POPcast joins Channel O.
POPcast joins Channel O.
Image: Twitter

The POPcast show has recently experienced a number of changes and it seems they were preparing their audience for a big announcement. 

Taking to their social pages on Tuesday, Channel O revealed the YouTube talk show would be making its debut on their channel on October 5.

“A new era! A four-part series of POPcast specials debuts on Channel O next Tuesday at 9.30pm," they announced. 

Sharing the great news with their fans on their POPcast Twitter page, they expressed  it was a dream come true for them. 

It’s a dream come true for all of us. Thank you to everyone who keeps supporting us and tuning in. Shout out to Channel O.” 

According to the statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Ms Cosmo and Sipho Snaps will host three episodes of the POPCast in the four part special while Scoop Makhathini will host the POPradio episode.

Media personalities DJ Sabby, Ayanda MVP, Smash Afrika and LootLove are set to be the guests who will be interviewed and  act as co-hosts of the show. 

Some celebrities and fans took to their timelines reacting to the news. 

DJ Dimplez congratulated the team: “Big ups to the @POPCast4Real team. A big thank you to those who continue to support the show. Dankie @ChannelOTV.” 

“Damn! Well done guys. Keep shining. This is such a dope development.” DJ Sphectacula wrote. 

This comes after Channel O added one of Mzansi's most popular podcasts, Podcast and Chill with Mac G, to their programming in September.

“Channel O continues to not only keep up with the industry times and trends, but to lead them and push content forward. We strive to give our audience content that is topical, timely and unique in both its presentation and voice,” said Nomsa Philiso, director of local channels at M-Net.

LootLove is trying her hand at DJing, but here’s why you won’t see her at a shisanyam near you

"I won't be in the clubs but I'll be at the cute festivals," Loot Love said.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Dineo Langa is 'going from strength to strength' with new presenting gig: here's the deets

"My gratitude knows no bounds when it comes to my acting career."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

‘So proud of this man,’ Liesl Laurie celebrates Musa Mthombeni's new TV gig

"So proud of this man going out to work for his family!" Liesl said as she celebrated Musa's new TV gig
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Fana Mokoena throws shade at ANC: 'We have different priorities in life' TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | 'Skeem Saam' actor Nozi Langa gets hitched TshisaLIVE
  3. Lost hope in the ANC and planning not to vote? Actor Jack Devnarain says 'you ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Halala!' SA happy for Rami Chuene after she shares 'she got married' TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘They’re the only constant thing I have in my life’ — MaMkhize’s love letter to ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Land, energy, water & jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling