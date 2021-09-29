Another one! POPcast heads to Channel O, with Scoop popping in for POPradio
The POPcast show has recently experienced a number of changes and it seems they were preparing their audience for a big announcement.
Taking to their social pages on Tuesday, Channel O revealed the YouTube talk show would be making its debut on their channel on October 5.
“A new era! A four-part series of POPcast specials debuts on Channel O next Tuesday at 9.30pm," they announced.
Sharing the great news with their fans on their POPcast Twitter page, they expressed it was a dream come true for them.
“It’s a dream come true for all of us. Thank you to everyone who keeps supporting us and tuning in. Shout out to Channel O.”
A NEW ERA! A four-part series of @POPCast4Real specials debuts on #ChannelO next week Tuesday at 21:30!— Channel O (@ChannelOTV) September 28, 2021
Everything you need to know: https://t.co/aufGC4UIFM#OPodcast #POPcast pic.twitter.com/fz4xv83fzP
According to the statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Ms Cosmo and Sipho Snaps will host three episodes of the POPCast in the four part special while Scoop Makhathini will host the POPradio episode.
Media personalities DJ Sabby, Ayanda MVP, Smash Afrika and LootLove are set to be the guests who will be interviewed and act as co-hosts of the show.
Some celebrities and fans took to their timelines reacting to the news.
DJ Dimplez congratulated the team: “Big ups to the @POPCast4Real team. A big thank you to those who continue to support the show. Dankie @ChannelOTV.”
Big ups to the @POPCast4Real team. A big thank you to those that continue to support the how. Dankie @ChannelOTV #POPcast #opodcast pic.twitter.com/uzmq5KGo45— Dj Dimplez (@DjDimplez) September 28, 2021
“Damn! Well done guys. Keep shining. This is such a dope development.” DJ Sphectacula wrote.
Damn!!!! Well done guys. Keep shining. This is such a dope development... https://t.co/npBcCgpA26— #BONKEkotw (@SPHEctacula) September 28, 2021
This comes after Channel O added one of Mzansi's most popular podcasts, Podcast and Chill with Mac G, to their programming in September.
“Channel O continues to not only keep up with the industry times and trends, but to lead them and push content forward. We strive to give our audience content that is topical, timely and unique in both its presentation and voice,” said Nomsa Philiso, director of local channels at M-Net.
Another O Culture Reset as Podcast and Chill with @MacGUnleashed heads to Channel O 🛩️ Tune into the celebrity edition of #PodcastAndChillWithMacG on Channel O, DStv channel 320, starting on 1 September 2021 at 21:30! #OPodcast— Channel O (@ChannelOTV) August 23, 2021
More: https://t.co/GPnL9TesfG pic.twitter.com/xnYWLDD54d