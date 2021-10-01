Nomalanga Shozi talks about replacing Pearl Thusi & aiming for longevity in her career
Nomalanga Shozi is taking over season 5 of Behind The Story after Pearl Thusi's reign on the show but the actress and media personality says she'll be adding her own twist as the new host.
Though she has big shoes to fill, Nomalanga figures this moment has been a long time coming.
“I'm really grateful, I think it's been a long time coming, we've put in the ground work and then there's still so much more that's left to prove. It's mind blowing. I think BET has been very certain and arrestive about their ambition and commitment to elevating young black woman in Africa.” she tells TshisaLIVE.
Behind The Story is set to premiere on October 9 on BET. It will showcase Nomalanga putting celebrities in the hot seat, and as that might not be an easy job, she says sticking to her roots and being herself has been her super power.
“Respecting the next person, especially somebody older than you is a very important thing to me and that's just something that comes from home. It can be a bit scary to go there with someone ... what I rely on most is my ability to converse with someone in a way that makes them feel seen. I lean on that strength a lot because it helps ease the person's anxiety about doing interviews.” she says.
Her relatability comes from her coming from humble beginnings and all the experiences she went through while on her journey to becoming a BET presenter, Isono actress, Gagasi FM radio personality and more.
“It's always been very important to me to stay true to myself because of how I was brought up, where I come from as well ... It's not a typical rags to success story, it's been a lot of things in between, and a lot of self-doubt, a lot of confusion as to whether this is where I belong.
“I was there when I didn't have a place to go in Joburg and I was here hustling ... don't have a place to stay, slept at the airport in one of the cubicles in the bathroom.”
And the success that we've seen her accomplish is just the beginning, she says.
“Experiences like that remind me that this is not a game, it's not a joke ... I'm on a mission and I need to see it through to the finish ... this is the path that I've chosen for myself and my life and I need to make sure that it works, I don't have a plan B.
“I never want to waste my life, I don't want to waste my talents, passions and the things that I really care about, I don't want to doubt them ever again.”