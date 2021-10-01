Nomalanga Shozi talks about replacing Pearl Thusi & aiming for longevity in her career

Nomalanga Shozi is taking over season 5 of Behind The Story after Pearl Thusi's reign on the show but the actress and media personality says she'll be adding her own twist as the new host.

Though she has big shoes to fill, Nomalanga figures this moment has been a long time coming.

“I'm really grateful, I think it's been a long time coming, we've put in the ground work and then there's still so much more that's left to prove. It's mind blowing. I think BET has been very certain and arrestive about their ambition and commitment to elevating young black woman in Africa.” she tells TshisaLIVE.

Behind The Story is set to premiere on October 9 on BET. It will showcase Nomalanga putting celebrities in the hot seat, and as that might not be an easy job, she says sticking to her roots and being herself has been her super power.

“Respecting the next person, especially somebody older than you is a very important thing to me and that's just something that comes from home. It can be a bit scary to go there with someone ... what I rely on most is my ability to converse with someone in a way that makes them feel seen. I lean on that strength a lot because it helps ease the person's anxiety about doing interviews.” she says.