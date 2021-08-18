Kim Jayde excited about season 2 of her sneaker lovers’ show

Kim Jayde is gearing up for the second season of Kickin It With Kim Jayde, and we got to chat to the media personality about it all.

The former MTV Base presenter has been taking strides since leaving Viacom, and has been on a journey of growing her personal brand and production company.

Kickin It With Kim Jayde, which premiered late last year, is a YouTube show that features renowned personalities in the entertainment industry speaking about their love for sneakers and letting us into their personal lives as individuals, artists and entrepreneurs.

“As much as it is a show that brings together sneaker lovers, the conversations are very wide and vast. Season one was crazy. We had the most epic guests from all over the globe. In season two I’m definitely localising Blxckie, Costa Titch, Shekinah, and DJ Doo Wop,” she said, naming a few of the guests who will appear on the show.