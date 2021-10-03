TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Dubai loving 2.0! Khanyi Mbau's living it up - like she never left

Ubuyile eSaloon uGhel and she's happy, in love and spoilt by bae all the way in Dubai!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
03 October 2021 - 11:00
All is well for Khanyi Mbau and her bae Kudzai Mushonga in Dubai.
Expensive gifts, fancy dates and rides in expensive cars have been the order of Khanyi Mbau's second attempt as living and loving in Dubai. The media personality went back to her Dubai-based Zimbabwean boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga last week and has been having the time of her life.

Khanyi and Kudzai's relationship hogged headlines when Khanyi abruptly left Dubai the first time and cracks in their love were exposed.

A hit song about leaving your man in Dubai and a few Instagram LIVE apologies later, it seemed that the pair had kissed and made up and Khanyi bought a first class ticket and made her way back to her man.

Probably full of gratitude and seemingly even more smitten with his “Mrs K”, Kudzai has been spoiling his queen with everything from roses to bling. 

Since Khanyi arrived for her Dubai 2.0 experience, she's been smiling from ear to ear in every snap shared, picking up where she left off with living the luxurious life in Dubai and loving her man.

“You bring out the happiness in me,” Kudzai captioned one of their cosy snaps.

Check out the videos below:

Fans of the media personality have shared various reactions to Khanyi going back to Dubai, from disappointment to making jokes about how they will mind their own business next time. The jokes about “finally returning” from the saloon were unavoidable and dominated the comment section on most of her snaps shared on IG.

Khanyi isn't too bothered with external comments and is living her best life with her bae.

Here are some of the snaps from Khanyi's time in Dubai.

