SNAPS | Dubai loving 2.0! Khanyi Mbau's living it up - like she never left

Expensive gifts, fancy dates and rides in expensive cars have been the order of Khanyi Mbau's second attempt as living and loving in Dubai. The media personality went back to her Dubai-based Zimbabwean boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga last week and has been having the time of her life.

Khanyi and Kudzai's relationship hogged headlines when Khanyi abruptly left Dubai the first time and cracks in their love were exposed.

A hit song about leaving your man in Dubai and a few Instagram LIVE apologies later, it seemed that the pair had kissed and made up and Khanyi bought a first class ticket and made her way back to her man.

Probably full of gratitude and seemingly even more smitten with his “Mrs K”, Kudzai has been spoiling his queen with everything from roses to bling.

Since Khanyi arrived for her Dubai 2.0 experience, she's been smiling from ear to ear in every snap shared, picking up where she left off with living the luxurious life in Dubai and loving her man.

“You bring out the happiness in me,” Kudzai captioned one of their cosy snaps.

Check out the videos below: