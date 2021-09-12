Khanyi Mbau trends after 'shiyi'indoda eDubai' chants at a groove

Media personality Khanyi Mbau left Mzansi hot and bothered after a video of her having the time of her life at a club where she was mocking her Dubai situation and chanting “shiyi'indoda eDubai” went viral.

Khanyi topped the Twitter trends list on Sunday as her actions split Twitter.

The media personality was the host at Mabopane Shisanyama on Saturday and later also joined her baby brother Lasizwe at Rockets where he was celebrating hitting 700k subscribers.

There, Khanyi seized the opportunity to make fun of Kudzai after she left him sulking and alone in Dubai.