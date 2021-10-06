Grab your tissues, Adele has a new single coming out next week

Adele hasn’t released new music since her 2015 album titled 25.

In 2019, she hinted she was working on a new album titled 30, following the same trend with all her other albums 19, 21, and 25 which she named after her ages.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Adele was celebrating her 31st birthday and reflecting on her 30th.

“The age 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean into it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. Be kind to yourself people, we’re only human. Go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity.

“Learning to really, truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realised that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually. Bunch of fu**ing savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up, eh,” she shared.

The singer also made a comeback to social media after a long hiatus. She surprised fans with a short message, “Hiya babes”, in response to Twitter.

Fans are already obsessed with the new song, or hopefully an album.

Here are the reactions: