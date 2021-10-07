Gigi Lamayne reveals what she looks for in a man: 'I like my men spiritual'

Gigi, who revealed that she had joined the cast of Temptation Island SA in September, said she was looking to find love outside the music industry.

“Just because I don’t want to be chatting about the same thing around the table. I just wanted someone to challenge me, someone who lives a lifestyle completely different to my own. Previously I would date for the moment and be in the moment but I think I am slowly starting to understand how stability is super-important,” she told TshisaLIVE.

Speaking of her trying her hand at love on a reality show, Gigi said that her brand always had a shock factor because people were constantly captivated by the different ventures.

“My brand has always been about surprises. Just people never really know what I am going to do next,” she said.