Gigi Lamayne reveals what she looks for in a man: 'I like my men spiritual'
Gigi Lamayne has seemingly found love again.
The rapper took to Twitter speaking of what she looks for in a guy and alluded that she was in a romantic relationship with a mystery man.
“You see I’m trusting this last guy. After this hayi mojolo has failed me. I don’t have the strength fara gawt!” she wrote.
Gigi went on to add that she preferred men who were “spiritual”.
Gigi, who revealed that she had joined the cast of Temptation Island SA in September, said she was looking to find love outside the music industry.
“Just because I don’t want to be chatting about the same thing around the table. I just wanted someone to challenge me, someone who lives a lifestyle completely different to my own. Previously I would date for the moment and be in the moment but I think I am slowly starting to understand how stability is super-important,” she told TshisaLIVE.
Speaking of her trying her hand at love on a reality show, Gigi said that her brand always had a shock factor because people were constantly captivated by the different ventures.
“My brand has always been about surprises. Just people never really know what I am going to do next,” she said.