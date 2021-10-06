Khanyi Mbau’s ‘Dubai saga’ earns her a Feather Awards nod as Drama Queen of the year
From entertainment to politics, lifestyle, sport and business, the 13th year of the Feather Awards nominees have been announced, and Khanyi Mbau’s recent sagas that made the headlines landed her in the Drama Queen category.
This comes after Khanyi had tongues while wagging assuming there was trouble in paradise after her beau, Kudzai Mushonga, took to Instagram Live in August to shed tears over the media personality secretly leaving him to take a plane back to Johannesburg from Dubai.
The couple have since reunited after Khanyi and her bae posted Instagram Story videos of them being loved up in Dubai.
Khanyi is nominated in the 2021 awards alongside Nonku Williams and her mother and Thabo Smalls for his “Kejile kejile” saga.
Some of Mzansi’s favourite A-listers who have “represented, inspired or celebrated the LGBTQI+ community” were dressed to the nines for the announcement ceremony at the Market Theatre on Tuesday.
The award shows will take place on October 11, hosted by amapiano star Ladu Du, reality TV star Yaya, Johanna Mokoki and Penny Lebyane, who is set to be the host of the show alongside radio personality's Lumko Johnson, Zizo Tshwete and Ditshego Ditshego. They were some of the celebrities in attendance.
Take a look at some pictures below:
HERE ARE All THE NOMINEES:
Best Styled Individual
- Leroy Marc
- Rich Mnisi
- Zozibini Tunzi
Hunk of the Year
- Siya Khumalo
- Wiseman Zithar
- Rich Mnisi
Diva Extraordinaire of the Year
- Johanna Mukoki
- Ayanda Ncwane
- Amanda Dambuza
Sports Personality of the Year
- Phuti "Minaj" Lekoloane
- Protea Pumas
- Palesa Manaleng
Role Model of the Year
- Phuthi "Minaj" Lekoloane
- Roché Kester
- Thebe Magugu
Cutest Couple
- Musa and Liesel Mthombeni
- Sylvester Chauke and Tumelo Mmusi
- Letoya and Lebo Makhene-Pulumo
Hot Chick of the Year
- Kamo Mphela
- Shudufadzo Musida
- Ama Qamatha
Media Award of the Year.
- Becoming
- ShakeDown YFM
- The River
Fag Hag of the Year
- Lady Du
- Zoe Modiga
- Nokuthula Mavuso
Musician
- Lady Du
- Makhadzi
- Langa Mavuso
Socialite
- Johanna Mukoki
- Lelo WhatGood
- Bobby Blanco
Drama Queen
- Nonku Williams and her mother
- Thabo Smalls and KeJile keJile
- Khanyi Mbau
Social Media Personality of the Year
- The Funny Chef
- Coachella Randy
- Tumi Powerhouse
Best LGBTQI+ Initiative: Private Sector
- Levis X Langa Mavuso
- Ernest & Young
- Tshepo Jeans
Best LGBTQi+ Initiative: Public Sector
- Gauteng department of dducation
- Department of education Western Cape
- National Youth Development Agency
Best LGBTQI+ Youth Movement
- Vaal LGBTI
- Vogue Nights
- Queer Lives Matter
Best Rainbow Parenting
- House of Diamond (Original Hunty)
- Bongani Sibeko and Ndumiso Ngidi
- Virginia Magwaza.