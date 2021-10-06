TshisaLIVE

Khanyi Mbau’s ‘Dubai saga’ earns her a Feather Awards nod as Drama Queen of the year

06 October 2021 - 13:45 By Joy Mphande
Khanyi Mbau's 'Dubai saga' with her bae Kudzai Mushonga scored her a nomination.
Image: Instagram/I am 47

From entertainment to politics, lifestyle, sport and business, the 13th year of the Feather Awards nominees have been announced, and Khanyi Mbau’s recent sagas that made the headlines landed her in the Drama Queen category. 

 This comes after Khanyi had tongues while wagging assuming there was trouble in paradise after her beau, Kudzai Mushonga, took to Instagram Live in August to shed tears over the media personality secretly leaving him to take a plane back to Johannesburg from Dubai. 

The couple have since reunited after Khanyi and her bae posted Instagram Story videos of them being loved up in Dubai. 

Khanyi is nominated in the 2021 awards alongside Nonku Williams and her mother and Thabo Smalls for his “Kejile kejile” saga.

Some of Mzansi’s favourite A-listers who have “represented, inspired or celebrated the LGBTQI+ community” were dressed to the nines for the announcement ceremony at the Market Theatre on Tuesday. 

The award shows will take place on October 11, hosted by amapiano star Ladu Du, reality TV star Yaya, Johanna Mokoki and Penny Lebyane, who is set to be the host of the show alongside radio personality's Lumko Johnson, Zizo Tshwete and Ditshego Ditshego. They were some of the celebrities in attendance. 

Take a look at some pictures below:

Johanna Mukoki.
Image: Ouparazzi
Penny Lebyane,
Image: Ouparazzi
Ayanda Ncwane.
Image: Ouparazzi
Yaya Mavundla.
Image: Ouparazzi
Lady Du.
Image: Ouparazzi
Leroy Marc.
Image: Ouparazzi
lLmko Johnson
Image: Ouparazzi
From the left, James Ngcobo, Mpho Moerane, Thami Dish.
Image: Ouparazzi

HERE ARE All THE NOMINEES:

Best Styled Individual  

  • Leroy Marc
  • Rich Mnisi
  • Zozibini Tunzi

Hunk of the Year  

  • Siya Khumalo
  • Wiseman Zithar
  • Rich Mnisi

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year 

  • Johanna Mukoki
  • Ayanda Ncwane
  • Amanda Dambuza

Sports Personality of the Year  

  • Phuti "Minaj" Lekoloane
  • Protea Pumas
  • Palesa Manaleng

 Role Model of the Year 

  • Phuthi "Minaj" Lekoloane  
  • Roché Kester
  • Thebe Magugu

 Cutest Couple  

  • Musa and Liesel Mthombeni
  • Sylvester Chauke and Tumelo Mmusi
  • Letoya and Lebo Makhene-Pulumo

Hot Chick of the Year   

  • Kamo Mphela
  • Shudufadzo Musida
  • Ama Qamatha

Media Award of the Year.

  • Becoming
  • ShakeDown YFM
  • The River

Fag Hag of the Year  

  • Lady Du
  • Zoe Modiga
  • Nokuthula Mavuso

Musician  

  • Lady Du
  • Makhadzi
  • Langa Mavuso

Socialite 

  • Johanna Mukoki
  • Lelo WhatGood
  • Bobby Blanco

Drama Queen  

  • Nonku Williams and her mother
  • Thabo Smalls and KeJile keJile
  • Khanyi Mbau

Social Media Personality of the Year  

  • The Funny Chef
  • Coachella Randy
  • Tumi Powerhouse

Best LGBTQI+ Initiative: Private Sector 

  • Levis X Langa Mavuso
  • Ernest & Young
  • Tshepo Jeans

Best LGBTQi+ Initiative: Public Sector 

  • Gauteng department of dducation
  • Department of education Western Cape
  • National Youth Development Agency  

Best LGBTQI+ Youth Movement 

  • Vaal LGBTI
  • Vogue Nights
  • Queer Lives Matter

Best Rainbow Parenting 

  • House of Diamond (Original Hunty)
  • Bongani Sibeko and Ndumiso Ngidi
  • Virginia Magwaza.

