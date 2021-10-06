Khanyi Mbau’s ‘Dubai saga’ earns her a Feather Awards nod as Drama Queen of the year

From entertainment to politics, lifestyle, sport and business, the 13th year of the Feather Awards nominees have been announced, and Khanyi Mbau’s recent sagas that made the headlines landed her in the Drama Queen category.

This comes after Khanyi had tongues while wagging assuming there was trouble in paradise after her beau, Kudzai Mushonga, took to Instagram Live in August to shed tears over the media personality secretly leaving him to take a plane back to Johannesburg from Dubai.

The couple have since reunited after Khanyi and her bae posted Instagram Story videos of them being loved up in Dubai.

Khanyi is nominated in the 2021 awards alongside Nonku Williams and her mother and Thabo Smalls for his “Kejile kejile” saga.