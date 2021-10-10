TshisaLIVE

Tweeps come to Anele Mdoda's aid with life hacks for her eye problem

10 October 2021 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Anele Mdoda asked Twitter for life hacks and they came through with options.
Anele Mdoda asked Twitter for life hacks and they came through with options.
Image: Instagram/Anele Mdoda

Imagine having a little irritation in the eye, going to bed and then waking up looking like you were in a boxing match with the great Mike Tyson. This was Anele Mdoda's experience recently.

The media personality explained that she used everything including eye drops, even  trying to cry, with no success. She went to bed and woke up with her eye shut.

Her eye was swollen and irritated and felt like there was something inside it, said Anele. Naturally, she took to Twitter and asked for any hacks that could help with her ailment, but nothing would've prepared her for the suggestions her followers had in store for her.

In no time, tweeps flooded her post with different kinds of concoctions and home remedies, some of which were completely off the charts and threw Anele off her orbit for a while.

Here are a few bordering slightly on the wilding chart.

From a child's pee, to sugar and tea bags.

The radio personality took it all in her stride and rolled with the "punches" coming from her followers, who seemingly forgot that there are qualified people out there who are equipped to deal with this. Nothing a doctor's visit can't fix.

One follower warned her against the grandma's tales and using the suggested fixes to treat her eyes.

