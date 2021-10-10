Tweeps come to Anele Mdoda's aid with life hacks for her eye problem
Imagine having a little irritation in the eye, going to bed and then waking up looking like you were in a boxing match with the great Mike Tyson. This was Anele Mdoda's experience recently.
The media personality explained that she used everything including eye drops, even trying to cry, with no success. She went to bed and woke up with her eye shut.
Her eye was swollen and irritated and felt like there was something inside it, said Anele. Naturally, she took to Twitter and asked for any hacks that could help with her ailment, but nothing would've prepared her for the suggestions her followers had in store for her.
There has been something in my eye all day. I have tried everything. It feels like a lash. It’s so sore. I have tried eye drops, I’m trying to cry but can’t ( no Oscar award for me ) it’s just so darn painful. Any hacks ?— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) October 5, 2021
In no time, tweeps flooded her post with different kinds of concoctions and home remedies, some of which were completely off the charts and threw Anele off her orbit for a while.
Here are a few bordering slightly on the wilding chart.
From a child's pee, to sugar and tea bags.
The radio personality took it all in her stride and rolled with the "punches" coming from her followers, who seemingly forgot that there are qualified people out there who are equipped to deal with this. Nothing a doctor's visit can't fix.
One follower warned her against the grandma's tales and using the suggested fixes to treat her eyes.
Phew! Glad it’s better. Hoping it’s nothing serious. Speedy recovery.— Nan Sishange (@NanSishange) October 6, 2021
For everyone else, if something happens to your eye, go to an optom, opthalmologist or the emergency department. Not hacks on Twitter. You could get blind from something that could be sorted out in time.