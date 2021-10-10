Tweeps come to Anele Mdoda's aid with life hacks for her eye problem

Imagine having a little irritation in the eye, going to bed and then waking up looking like you were in a boxing match with the great Mike Tyson. This was Anele Mdoda's experience recently.

The media personality explained that she used everything including eye drops, even trying to cry, with no success. She went to bed and woke up with her eye shut.

Her eye was swollen and irritated and felt like there was something inside it, said Anele. Naturally, she took to Twitter and asked for any hacks that could help with her ailment, but nothing would've prepared her for the suggestions her followers had in store for her.