3 spicy clap backs from Anele Mdoda that made her bag a win after trolls came for her

With tweeps constantly in her mentions about Kelly Rowland or her fiery attitude, Anele has served some clap backs of note when defending herself from nasty comments.

No stranger to the ways of Twitter, personality and TV presenter Anele has reminded followers that she is not one to be messed with on the TL. From Kelly Rowland's bathing suit to trending on the reg, here are some of Anele's most spicy clap backs that left the TL in a mess.

'Ugly without make up' jabs

Back in 2019 when there was no pandemic or Covid-19 in sight, Anele made her infamous comment about Kelly Rowland. When chats on the TL about Destiny's Child were heating up on the TL, she suggested that Kelly was not as good looking as many people believed. Anele added that Kelly only “looks amazing with makeup” and shared a picture of Kelly with and without it.

The tweet came back to haunt her on several occasions, such as when tweeps decided to flip the script and tell Anele that she looked ugly without any make up on.

However, the star wasn't willing to take the comment lying down and dished out a lesson for the tweeps.

“It's a life lesson for you as well. Just because someone insults you, you have no need to be insulted. Don't take offence. Leave it on the buffet table,” said Anele.