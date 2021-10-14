Flex Rabanyan on his career being ‘sabotaged’: ‘Vuzu Hustle did me dirty’

Season 2 of Vuzu’s The Hustle winner, rapper Flex Rabanyan, has lifted the lid on his career and financial woes.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Flex alleged that M-Net and African Star Communications had wrecked his music career.

“After I won Vuzu HustIe I was given a “management” deal. I was told to update my bookings email on all social media. There was a lady at African Star Communications (Justine) who was instructed to ignore all bookings (effectively blocking me from income). I found out,” he wrote.

The rapper who has been open about being in debt said he had been “miserable” since winning the competition in 2017.

“For the longest I had to pretend I was OK with my career and passion being taken away, I won’t lie though that thing crushed me from deep inside my soul. I’ve been such a miserable person since Vuzu Hustle did me dirty.”

Flex alluded that there was more than he was airing, saying he would spill all the beans on a podcast.

“After I get on the podcast and speak, the South African music industry will shake. I might also be a target for assassination afterwards but it’s OK. It’s better than feeling like I let down 2-million people. I feel like SA Hip Hop is dead coz of me.”