Gospel star Takie Ndou opens up about overcoming adversity in his life

Gospel star Taki Ndou is dominating this year's Crown Gospel Music Awards, bagging six nominations, marking it as yet another testimony of hope, perseverance and passion that the singer says he aims to spread.

“Honestly I’m quite humbled by the nomination. I was kind of hoping for something like this so this is like a prayer that has been answered and the hard working that we put on the album is showing off as a result of the nominations. The Crown Gospel Awards were able to recognise and acknowledge the hard work that we put in,” he tells TshisaLIVE.

The awards ceremony that's set to take place on November 12 will have only 300 people in attendance due to Covid-19 restrictions but will be broadcast on November 28 on SABC2 and Taki is confident that he will walk away with some accolades.

“Consistency and patience and producing quality music, which is something I told myself I would never compromise on ... One of the things I focus on is that I don’t want to be a one-hit wonder ... I've been consistent for the past 18 years ... consistency and patience.”