SNAPS | Inside Mohale Motaung’s solocation at Kruger National Park
Actor cum-radio presenter Mohale Motaung is soaking up the sun and its beauty by living it up in the bush surrounded with nothing but breathtaking views.
Mohale has entered a territory (online radio) that is slowly becoming saturated in SA. However, he has made sure he is surrounded by the best. He said he shadowed seasoned media personality Relebogile Mabotja before heading into the radio space.
The actor took to Instagram to share that he broadcast his show there, but he is also there to rest and is at the Kruger National Park for the first time.
Mohale has gone live in his Instagram to catch up his with fans. He joked about a few things, from eating multiple times a day to taking a jab at the 9 to 5s because he can’t relate to the long e-mails and corporate lingo.
He even went far as giving unsolicited advice, saying if people are up in your business, lie to them. He has said he is there to rest and is not planning to take1 calls.
The actor has been making all the right career moves and has been on the up. His latest feat is the breakfast show he is hosting.
Mohale's life was splashed across newspapers and trended for a while after the messy split from his estranged husband Somizi Mhlongo.
The pair were only married for a year and parted ways after the union was marred with rumours about infidelity and abuse.