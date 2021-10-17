WATCH | Lit Proverb vs Stogie T video resurfaces online, where bars were thrown!

A rap video of OGs Proverb and Stogie T battling it out has resurfaced online, sparking a new debate on who spits better verses between the two.

Proverb, real name Tebogo Thekisho, has taken a hiatus from being a rapper and what better way to take him down memory lane than to show his mad lyrical skills when he used to do it.

Meanwhile Stogie T, real name Tumi Molekane, is still at it. He has been trending for the past week for his brawl with Nota. He has a new single out which is rumoured to be addressing the matter.

The old video was originally recorded in 2017 at Kaya FM and shows the two rapping over a backing beat that keeps transitioning, by DJ Kenzhero.

Now what happens at rap battles is that one emcee raps and the other picks up on the word the other opponent has ended on.