‘Against all odds’ — Sello Maake Ka Ncube and wife Pearl celebrate their first anniversary

Veteran actor Sello Maake Ka Ncube has not been so lucky over the years when it comes to the love department. However, things have taken a turn for the better and he has tied the knot with his wife Pearl Maake Ka Ncube.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Pearl opened up about how their love keeps winning against all sorts of challenges, including his “problematic” exes.

Pearl confirmed she and Sello are married and said she has all the women to thank who have been “chasing around” her and Sello's relationship because they pushed her right into happily ever after with the thespian.

“ I don't know why if you are an ex-girlfriend you need to be problematic in your ex's life. Women must stop this thing of always interfering in the lives of their past lovers and their current girlfriends. ”

“I just want to thank all these women who were having problems with Sello and were against our relationship because they pushed me right into loving him forever. Since I laid eyes on Sello, I knew he was my husband from day one,” said Pearl.