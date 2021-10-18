Singer Xolly Mncwango talks about climbing out of her shell to shine solo

Gospel singer Xolly Mncwango has opened up about her journey of launching her solo career.

She received five nominations at this year’s Crown Gospel Music Awards in the categories Best Gospel Album, Best Worship Song, Best Newcomer Artist, Best Female Gospel Artist and Best Gospel Song (voting category).

“I already feel like a winner just by being acknowledged for the work I have done. When I think about it, it feels like a circle moment because I was a part of the in-house choir at the first Crown Gospel Music Awards and today they are honouring my work. It's quite beautiful,” she told TshisaLIVE.

Xolly has worked with Mzansi's most popular gospel choirs and artists including Joyous Celebration, Mahalia Buchanan, Brenda Mtambo, Benjamin Dube and Khaya Mthethwa, and more singing as a backup vocalist throughout her musical career, until she decided to launch her debut album Jesus Is Enough during the lockdown last year.

“Now that I'm here I never thought I'd receive so much love. It's different when people say you're changing their lives and it sinks in that you're playing a big role, which is bigger than I thought it would be,” she said.