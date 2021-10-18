WATCH | Nomcebo Zikode is showered with love

It's no secret Jerusalema hitmaker Nomcebo Zikode's voice is loved worldwide, but she's learnt she has an international fan base since she's been on her international tour.

Nomcebo gained fame when Jerusalema became a world famous song accompanied by the dance challenge frenzy that hit the world. Even President Cyril Ramaphosa urged South Africans to join the movement.

The singer is touring different cities and living it up and on her stop in Switzerland she was showered with nothing but love.

She thanked Europeans for the love they have showed her. The Swiss might not be able to understand the lyrics but they showed up in numbers to watch her perform.

On Sunday the Bayabuza singer took to her Instagram to share a video of a group of her fans lining up to take pictures with her. She can be seen walking from one group of people to the next and patiently taking one snap after another.