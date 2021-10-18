TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Nomcebo Zikode is showered with love

18 October 2021 - 15:00 By Constance Gaankgomo
Nomcebo Zikode thanks Europeans for their love.
Nomcebo Zikode thanks Europeans for their love.
Image: Instagram/ Nomcebo

It's no secret Jerusalema hitmaker Nomcebo Zikode's voice is loved worldwide, but she's learnt she has an international fan base since she's been on her international tour.

Nomcebo gained fame when Jerusalema became a world famous song accompanied by the dance challenge frenzy that hit the world. Even President Cyril Ramaphosa urged South Africans to join the movement. 

The singer is touring different cities and living it up and on her stop in  Switzerland  she was showered with nothing but love.

She thanked Europeans for the love they have showed her. The Swiss might not be able to understand the lyrics but they showed up in numbers to watch her perform.

On Sunday the Bayabuza singer took to her Instagram to share a video of a group of her  fans lining up to take pictures with her. She can be seen walking from one group of people to the next and patiently taking one snap after another.

The Jerusalema hitmaker recently had a sold out show where the venue was filled to the capacity of 7,000 people. This isn't the only thing the singer can boast about. She was recently given the key to the city of Miami, Florida. 

She was overjoyed about the honour, saying being told you are appreciated is the most simple and uplifting thing you can hear.

WATCH | 'Jerusalema' singer Nomcebo gets honoured by the city of Miami

"I was then declared as a distinguished visitor and presented with the keys to the city," Nomcebo shared.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Nomcebo set to appear in American reality TV show 'Love and Hip Hop'

"Look out for me on the biggest American US show, Love & Hip Hop," an excited Nomcebo shared.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

‘Jersusalema’ made the playlist at Kulture’s fab princess-themed party

Kulture is truly an international princess!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Bonang Matheba speaks up amid agency fight saga: 'They don't own you' TshisaLIVE
  2. Tweeps latch onto Mihlali Ndamase’s ‘cheese girl’ status after she reveals her ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Julius Malema, Ntando Duma & squad dancing at EFF rally will give you ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Inside Sinesipho & Karabo Mogane's dreamy white wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I love this boy' — Bonang Matheba gushes over her man TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole