Letoya Makhene thanks wife Lebo for helping her 'spiritual journey' blossom

The actress embraced her gift of healing at the age of 18, in 2002. She graduated as a fully qualified and practising sangoma in 2003 and has been running her private practice since.

Letoya has previously shared some of the challenges she has faced since accepting her calling.

“People have chosen to judge me because I have chosen to live my life my way. People who have absolutely no understanding of even their own journey and where it is taking them have chosen to play God and point fingers at me. Well, I have chosen to follow my heart and sometimes I have made bad choices. But in everything that I’ve done, I’ve always been true to myself. I’ve always lived in my truth.

“When I was 18 and answered my ancestral calling, I was told to hide it from the world because it would ruin my career. Still ... #IDidItMyWay” Letoya wrote on her Instagram.

Letoya is not the only one in the family with an ancestral calling. Her father Dr Blondie Makhene is also a healer. In a separate post, the actress is elated that she as Umkhilu Butinyana gets to share her journey and jam with her father Umkhulu Phillip.

“I literally sometimes wake up and pinch myself that I get to just jam with you like whenever.”

“He's my brother in Spirit, but he is still my Daddy,” she wrote.