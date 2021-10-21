Donald unveils US star Jussie Smollett as his mystery international feature

Donald has revealed that American star Jussie Smollett will be featured on his upcoming album, Dreams, ahead of it's launch on Friday.

The singer has been gradually letting his fans in on the features that will be on his seventh studio album. After unveiling his collaboration with Mthunzi, Mzee “Robot Boii” Mbuli, amapiano stars Lady Du and Boohle, he has now lifted the lid on his international feature.

Taking to his timeline on Wednesday, the singer made the big announcement:

“The sixth and final artist featured on #DreamsAlbum is the amazing Jussie Smollett,” he wrote.