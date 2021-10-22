Nasty C, DBN Gogo, Goldfish & others on LIT Huawei Joburg Day line up

It's Friday and finally time for the biannual lituation that is the Huawei Joburg Day.

October 22, will be the first time the event is hosted in a hybrid format.

A limited number of listeners lucky enough to experience the event in person as VIP's while the rest will get to jam to the star-studded line up on air and on line.

The artist line-up as announced on-air is:

Shekhinah

Nasty C

Prince Kaybee

DBN Gogo

Goldfish

Matthew Mole

“We're super excited to announce that Goldfish will be joining the event for a virtual set from San Diego. They haven't been back to SA since their last show at the end of 2019, so this is great news for music lovers in Gauteng and the whole of SA.

“The event will be live streamed on YouTube, so the whole country is invited to experience an explosion of new talent, lifestyle, fashion and SA's finest musicians,” said Thando Makhunga, Station Manager of 947.

The entire event can be experienced free on 947.co.za and listened to live on 947.

Here's a reminder of how LIT it can get... courtesy of Prince Kaybee: