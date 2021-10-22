TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Somizi Mhlongo gives his sister a dignified send-off

22 October 2021 - 15:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Somizi Mhlongo is thankful for the support from everyone who pitched in to give his sister a dignified send-off.
Somizi Mhlongo is thankful for the support from everyone who pitched in to give his sister a dignified send-off.
Image: Instagram/ Somizi

Less than two years since the passing of Somizi Mhlongo's mother, veteran actress Mary Twala, the media personality is mourning the loss of his sister, something he had to do privately as she requested.

Somizi took to Instagram to share snaps of the send-off, thanking everyone who pitched in to make it the send-off that it was. He opted not to name his sister or the cause of her death.

“Last week Friday we bid farewell to my mom's first born ... my sister. She was a very private person and her wishes were that her send-off should be just that. And we made sure that we granted her that. It was a peaceful dignified send-off.

“Now let me take this time to thank everyone who came through ... the messages ... friends and relatives ... A special thank you to the black excellence service providers ... We need to destigmatise the notion that black businesses give bad services ... bad service is bad service. Good service is good service. Regardless of race.”

The media personality went on to thank a varied list of service providers that he says went above and beyond to pull of the dignified funeral he wanted for his sister.

Tributes started pouring in from industry colleagues.

On the anniversary of his mother's death Somizi shared a video of her goofing around with veteran actress Lillian Dube.

 

MORE

Somizi slams rumours he’s found new love: ‘So I’m not allowed to be seen with any male’

"Kumnandi kwa singlehood," Somizi shared.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | LOL! Somizi pretending to be soccer player in Namibia will leave you howling

SomG joked that he's a popular soccer star in SA ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | ‘I don’t care who you are, don’t call me before 9’, scolds Somizi

Somizi has warned those with his number not to call before 9am unless it is urgent!
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Somizi returns to choreography after a two year break

Somizi goes back to choreography following his exit from 'Idols SA'.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Connie pens heartfelt letter to Shona Ferguson after international award nod TshisaLIVE
  2. Zandie Gumede says she's not looking to reunite with sister Kelly Khumalo TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Connie Chiume celebrates her daughter’s traditional wedding TshisaLIVE
  4. SA reacts to Cassper's 'The Braai Show' struggling to surpass AKA season's ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | A dream come true! Mohale Motaung finally meets Makhadzi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...