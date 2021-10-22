SNAPS | Somizi Mhlongo gives his sister a dignified send-off

Less than two years since the passing of Somizi Mhlongo's mother, veteran actress Mary Twala, the media personality is mourning the loss of his sister, something he had to do privately as she requested.

Somizi took to Instagram to share snaps of the send-off, thanking everyone who pitched in to make it the send-off that it was. He opted not to name his sister or the cause of her death.

“Last week Friday we bid farewell to my mom's first born ... my sister. She was a very private person and her wishes were that her send-off should be just that. And we made sure that we granted her that. It was a peaceful dignified send-off.

“Now let me take this time to thank everyone who came through ... the messages ... friends and relatives ... A special thank you to the black excellence service providers ... We need to destigmatise the notion that black businesses give bad services ... bad service is bad service. Good service is good service. Regardless of race.”