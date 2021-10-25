Major League DJz and other SA stars part of YouTube Black Voices Music Class of 2022

Major League DJz, Elaine and DJ Lag have been selected to represent SA in the YouTube Black Voices Music Class of 2022 global campaign among 54 artists from different parts of the world

The elated stars took to their timeline on Thursday to announced this to their fans.

Major League DJz penned their pride to their followers, revealing they were in the songwriter and producer class.

“We are proud to be part of @youtubemusic’s #YouTubeBlack Voices Music Class of 2022. Subscribe to our channel and check out the full playlist now on #YouTubeMusic,” they wrote.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, YouTube’s sub-Saharan head of music, Addy Awofisayo, said the #YouTubeBlackVoices Fund is an opportunity to celebrate and nurture African artistry and help songwriters, producers and artists share their craft with global audiences.