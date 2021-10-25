Major League DJz and other SA stars part of YouTube Black Voices Music Class of 2022
Major League DJz, Elaine and DJ Lag have been selected to represent SA in the YouTube Black Voices Music Class of 2022 global campaign among 54 artists from different parts of the world
The elated stars took to their timeline on Thursday to announced this to their fans.
Major League DJz penned their pride to their followers, revealing they were in the songwriter and producer class.
“We are proud to be part of @youtubemusic’s #YouTubeBlack Voices Music Class of 2022. Subscribe to our channel and check out the full playlist now on #YouTubeMusic,” they wrote.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, YouTube’s sub-Saharan head of music, Addy Awofisayo, said the #YouTubeBlackVoices Fund is an opportunity to celebrate and nurture African artistry and help songwriters, producers and artists share their craft with global audiences.
While Major League DJz said the fund will propel their mission of taking the amapiano genre to the world, Elaine is honoured by her inclusion and said she's happy it will broaden her brand's reach.
“I’m constantly inspired by my experiences and my deep love for turning my feelings into art. The fund will give me, a black South African girl, the platform to be heard, seen and celebrated on a global stage.”
DJ Lag also took to Instagram to express his excitement.
“Excited to be part of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Music Class along with 21 other incredible songwriters and producers,” he wrote.