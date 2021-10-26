TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Jacob Zuma's ex-fiancé Laconco reminisces about her lavish birthday

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
26 October 2021 - 14:00
Nonkanyiso Conco sure knows how to party.
Nonkanyiso Conco sure knows how to party.
Image: Facebook

Reality TV star Nonkanyiso Conco, better known as LaConco, is still on that B-Day high and flexed her party vibes for all the internet to see this week.

The Real Housewives of Durban and Jacob Zuma's former fiancé had a lavish celebration earlier this month at Brahman Hills in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, and to reminisced about the day on social media this week.

KwaZulu-Natal-based Anthurium Events did the prestigious gold and white-themed décor for the event and Andiles Kitchenette Bakery did the massive two-tier white cake, with golden crown.

LaConco lit up the party in a gown from Sizwe Mncube's Libo Creations.

“16 October. Celebrated the day Mamo gave birth to me. I have chose to not use the elevator that’s too easy! I gracefully take each step of my life,” she wrote.

She thanked all those who had been by her side over the years and said she was grateful for the blessing they were in her life.

“My wonderful friends and family those of you that have affected my life with your acts of kindness: Ngiyabonga kakhulu! May God bless you, may your kindness be seeds that will blossom and reap from it tomorrow. I love you,” she wrote.

Take a peek at some of the snaps and videos from her luxury B-Day Par-tay:

Inside Laconco's birthday celebration.
Inside Laconco's birthday celebration.
Image: Instagram/ Laconco
Inside Laconco's birthday celebration.
Inside Laconco's birthday celebration.
Image: Instagram/ Laconco
Inside Laconco's birthday celebration.
Inside Laconco's birthday celebration.
Image: Instagram/ Laconco
Inside Laconco's birthday celebration.
Inside Laconco's birthday celebration.
Image: Instagram/ Laconco
Inside Laconco's birthday celebration.
Inside Laconco's birthday celebration.
Image: Instagram/ Laconco
Inside Laconco's birthday celebration.
Inside Laconco's birthday celebration.
Image: Instagram/ Laconco

MORE

WATCH | Heartbroken LaConco gets teary as she bids her father farewell

The 'Real Housewife' is heartbroken after losing her father.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

LaConco, former president Jacob Zuma's ex, spices up housewives reality show

There may be no tea meetings or undying support from military veterans, but Jacob Zuma's former fiané, Nonkanyiso Conco, has set tongues wagging
News
7 months ago

Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route

Nonkanyiso Conco was once one of Jacob Zuma’s best-kept secrets, but now she’s giving South Africans access to her life.
News
9 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | #Uyajola99 host Jub Jub was 'put in his place' in Sunday's episode TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Why is she sabotaging her career?' -Tweeps drag Makhadzi for 'ANC-inspired' ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | 5 times DJ Lamiez slayed in shorts after trending over body shaming TshisaLIVE
  4. Master KG flexes different, say he was overcharged because of his whip TshisaLIVE
  5. Bruised by scandal — Somizi makes TV comeback on Moja Love's new show TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed
Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane