SNAPS | Jacob Zuma's ex-fiancé Laconco reminisces about her lavish birthday

Reality TV star Nonkanyiso Conco, better known as LaConco, is still on that B-Day high and flexed her party vibes for all the internet to see this week.

The Real Housewives of Durban and Jacob Zuma's former fiancé had a lavish celebration earlier this month at Brahman Hills in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, and to reminisced about the day on social media this week.

KwaZulu-Natal-based Anthurium Events did the prestigious gold and white-themed décor for the event and Andiles Kitchenette Bakery did the massive two-tier white cake, with golden crown.

LaConco lit up the party in a gown from Sizwe Mncube's Libo Creations.

“16 October. Celebrated the day Mamo gave birth to me. I have chose to not use the elevator that’s too easy! I gracefully take each step of my life,” she wrote.

She thanked all those who had been by her side over the years and said she was grateful for the blessing they were in her life.

“My wonderful friends and family those of you that have affected my life with your acts of kindness: Ngiyabonga kakhulu! May God bless you, may your kindness be seeds that will blossom and reap from it tomorrow. I love you,” she wrote.

Take a peek at some of the snaps and videos from her luxury B-Day Par-tay: