TshisaLIVE

'We were truly blown away' — Kelly Rowland is a massive fan of SA artist Nelson Makamo

27 October 2021 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Kelly Rowland said Nelson Makamo's solo exhibition was a spiritual experience
Kelly Rowland said Nelson Makamo's solo exhibition was a spiritual experience
Image: Twitter\Kelly Rowland

American actress and singer Kelly Rowland was blown away by SA visual artist Nelson Makamo's first-ever solo exhibition in the US titled BLUE. 

The globally recognised artist is known for his charcoal and oil paintings and has been showcasing his work in group and solo exhibitions around the world.

He has since evolved his “scope of experience and his medium of expression”, moving from what he was traditionally known for to using charcoal, acrylic, water colours, monotypes, silk screen and oil paintings.

Taking to Instagram, Rowland thanked Nelson for his gift.

“We were truly blown away by your show today. There are no words to describe what we saw. Every single piece is so incredibly unique, rooted and spiritual. Thank you for your gift. Love you always,” she wrote in a cute note to Nelson.

It's not the first time Kelly has gushed over Nelson's work.

He brought her to tears years ago when he gifted her and her husband Tim Witherspoon with a surprise portrait of their son, while they were visiting Mzansi for the Global Citizen festival.

Kelly was accompanied by Oprah, Gayle King and Ava Duvernay when she visited Nelson’s studio during their stay in Mzansi.

Nelson’s work forms part of a few collections such as those of fashion mogul Giorgio Armani, musician Annie Lennox, Telcom and Hanzehof Zutphense KunstCollectis.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nelson Makamo turns his Porsche 911 into a moving canvas

World-renowned South African visual artist Nelson Makamo has given his new Porsche a personal artistic touch
Motoring
2 months ago

Laduma Ngxokolo and Nelson Makamo's collab for Covid-19 raises R670k

It took them two months to make and was woven by weavers in Lesotho
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Artist Nelson Makamo to sculpt minds at Harvard University in the US

Renowned SA artist Nelson Makamo will be at Harvard University in Boston in the US this week as a visiting scholar of the Radcliffe Institute for ...
News
2 years ago

WATCH | Anele Mdoda clarifies: 'I don't have a problem with Kelly Rowland'

"I don't hate Kelly at all, I really don't hate Kelly," said the media personality.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

3 spicy clap backs from Anele Mdoda that made her bag a win after trolls came for her

Anele said, "if it's not about my job then eat it trolls!"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Anele Mdoda trends after Kelly Rowland poses in same swimsuit as hers

Bathong!?... Did Kelly Rowland just 'troll' Anele Mdoda or what is going on?
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | #Uyajola99 host Jub Jub was 'put in his place' in Sunday's episode TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Jacob Zuma's ex-fiancé Laconco reminisces about her lavish birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Why is she sabotaging her career?' -Tweeps drag Makhadzi for 'ANC-inspired' ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | 5 times DJ Lamiez slayed in shorts after trending over body shaming TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu has the internet in a huff after taking panties off live on stage TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed
Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane