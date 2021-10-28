Amanda Black urges political parties to adhere to Covid-19 regulations
Amanda Black responds to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi: “Clearly there are no longer fears of Covid-19 spreading any more.”
Amanda Black has come out to warn EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi against the political party's lack of observing Covid-19 protocols at its recent rally.
With Gauteng premier David Makhura having recently said there is a probability of a fourth wave striking Gauteng between November and January 2022, Amanda was quick to address her concern when Mbuyiseni shared a video of the EFF running a political campaign with citizens seemingly not wearing protective gear.
“Please can you help the citizens of this country fight against another lockdown and claims of a fourth wave looming. Vaccine passports and mandates because numbers are down, people's livelihoods still in the red. Clearly there are no longer fears of Covid-19 spreading any more,” she wrote.
Other tweeps have shared similar opinions not only directed at the EFF but at other political parties as well.
Mbuyiseni has remained mum on the matter and not responded to the singer's probing.
The singer-songwriter has got flak for speaking up on social or political issues on her platform but that has not stopped her from sharing her opinion.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Amanda said she was determined to use her voice as a public figure on behalf of those who couldn't speak for themselves.
“I’ve realised my need to talk, I’ve realised my power to talk. I only attributed it to the music for a while and allowed people to tell me that it’s only in the music. Now, as I am unfolding, I’m finding my voice to speak for people who can’t speak for themselves, to speak out about things that are affecting me.
“I am black and I am a citizen in SA, that on its own is something to speak out on ... It's because right now I have found me again, I found my voice again and I am here to use it,” said Amanda.