TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Moshe Ndiki and the birls’ island vacation in Zanzibar

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
27 October 2021 - 15:00
Moshe Ndiki is living his best life with his besties on holiday.
Moshe Ndiki is living his best life with his besties on holiday.
Image: Instagram/Moshe Ndiki

As “year end fatigue” creeps up on most people, media personality Moshe Ndiki and his besties have taken time out to live their best lives in Zanzibar.

Coining the hashtag “DeMoMacation”, Moshe and his besties Jack and Debbie have been serving friendship goals since they landed on the picturesque island.

From wearing matching satin PJs to rocking the cutest beachwear, the trio has been serving content.

Check out some snaps below:

The time out is certainly well-deserved for Rea Tsotella guest host who has been hard at work these past few months ensuring his business ventures take off.

Six months ago Moshe joined Somizi and J'Something as a budding celebrity chef by opening his own eatery.

The star took to his social media platforms to announce the news, sharing that after five years of hard work, the star has finally achieved his dream.

He has named the restaurant Moshe’s Kitchen  and shared his hopes that those who eat at it will get “a taste of love”.

“Get your coins and taste buds ready. Something I’ve worked hard on for the past five years just to get it right, self-funded and my dream come true!” wrote Moshe.

The media personality has also launched a range of cooking spices.

Moshe Ndiki & Phelo Bala's friendship with their helper is the cutest!

Singer Phelo Bala and his partner media personality Moshe Ndiki spent their public holiday with their helper.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

‘Get your coins and taste buds ready’ - Moshe Ndiki opens eatery, and Mzansi wants to dig in

The star revealed his kitchen has been five years in the making.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

‘You’re the other half I’ve never had’ — Inside Moshe’s surprise birthday party for Phelo

"I appreciate how he gave it his all just to see me happy but mostly, him going all out to remind me of how much he loves me."
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

LISTEN | Phelo Bala opens up about his unending love for hubby Moshe Ndiki

Phelo says there's something mature about understanding that love is about more than the good times ...
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | #Uyajola99 host Jub Jub was 'put in his place' in Sunday's episode TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Jacob Zuma's ex-fiancé Laconco reminisces about her lavish birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Why is she sabotaging her career?' -Tweeps drag Makhadzi for 'ANC-inspired' ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu has the internet in a huff after taking panties off live on stage TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | 5 times DJ Lamiez slayed in shorts after trending over body shaming TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed
Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane