'Mzansi help me bring it home' - Boity wants your votes

Mzansi's very own rapper and businesswoman Boity Thulo has been nominated for an E! People's Choice Awards. Boity has called on her fans to get their fingers clicking away in a bid to get her a coveted E! People's Choice African Social Star 2021 award.

For the third time, the People's Choice Awards has opened a category dedicated to Africa, with eight contenders in the running.

The rapper took to her Twitter page to thank fans for their support.

“Fam, I have been nominated for the E! People’s Choice Award! Please help me bring it home by voting. Your love and support mean the world to me,” she wrote.

Boity has a growing rap career, along with a hair care range, perfume and an alcoholic beverage which has cemented her name in the entertainment and business space. She said she was honoured to have been nominated.

“Receiving this nomination is honestly a dream come true! I feel so honoured that the work that I do is being celebrated on such a massive platform. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”