TshisaLIVE

'Mzansi help me bring it home' - Boity wants your votes

29 October 2021 - 08:47 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Boity Thulo said the love and support from her fans meant a lot to her.
Boity Thulo said the love and support from her fans meant a lot to her.
Image: Instagram/ Boity Thulo

Mzansi's very own rapper and businesswoman Boity Thulo has been nominated for an E! People's Choice Awards. Boity has called on her fans to get their fingers clicking away in a bid to get her a coveted E! People's Choice African Social Star 2021 award.

For the third time, the People's Choice Awards has opened a category dedicated to Africa, with eight contenders in the running.

The rapper took to her Twitter page to thank fans for their support.

“Fam, I have been nominated for the E! People’s Choice Award! Please help me bring it home by voting. Your love and support mean the world to me,” she wrote.

Boity has a growing rap career, along with a hair care range, perfume and an alcoholic beverage which has cemented her name in the entertainment and business space. She said she was honoured to have been nominated. 

“Receiving this nomination is honestly a dream come true! I feel so honoured that the work that I do is being celebrated on such a massive platform. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Other South Africans who have joined Boity in the nominations list are television personality Lasizwe, makeup artist and YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase and Tik-tok creator Witney Ramabulana.

“I am so honoured to be part of something this big. Just being recognised is the highlight of my life. I am so grateful and I will continue inspiring young girls out there to be a better version of themselves and be confident in their own skin. Anything is possible,” said Ramabulana in statement.  

Nominated from across the continent are Nigerian rapper and actor Falz; Kenyan TikTok star Azziad Nasenya; Zimbabwean comedian Tyra Chikocho, AKA Madam Boss, and self-empowerment advocate Sofiyat Ibrahim, AKA The Odditty, from Nigeria.

The awards will be broadcast on December 7.

READ MORE

Boity Thulo shares an update of her healing journey: 'I’m doing really well'

Boity Thulo thanks friends and fans for their unwavering support.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Maps Maponyane defends Boity after Ifani makes 'distasteful' joke at her expense

"You've genuinely always said it best when you've said nothing at all. This is just sad. Respect yourself," Maps tweeted ifani.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Boity has demanded R1m from Bujy — but he says ‘both' of them 'are at fault'

"...the worst part is that she sent a letter demanding R1m and I'm just like, so you don't want to resolve this. Where will I get R1m when both of us ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Alcohol, insults and 'regretful actions'! Inside Boity & Bujy Bikwa's brawl

Footage and voice recordings give full picture of what happened when things got heated between media personalities Boity Thulo and Bujy Bikwa
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Jacob Zuma's ex-fiancé Laconco reminisces about her lavish birthday TshisaLIVE
  2. Ncawww! AKA's mother Lynn Forbes bonds with DJ Zinhle’s newborn baby TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | #Uyajola99 host Jub Jub was 'put in his place' in Sunday's episode TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu has the internet in a huff after taking panties off live on stage TshisaLIVE
  5. It's all love again! King Monada and Makhadzi squash their beef TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...
Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed