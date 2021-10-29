'Mzansi help me bring it home' - Boity wants your votes
Mzansi's very own rapper and businesswoman Boity Thulo has been nominated for an E! People's Choice Awards. Boity has called on her fans to get their fingers clicking away in a bid to get her a coveted E! People's Choice African Social Star 2021 award.
For the third time, the People's Choice Awards has opened a category dedicated to Africa, with eight contenders in the running.
The rapper took to her Twitter page to thank fans for their support.
“Fam, I have been nominated for the E! People’s Choice Award! Please help me bring it home by voting. Your love and support mean the world to me,” she wrote.
Boity has a growing rap career, along with a hair care range, perfume and an alcoholic beverage which has cemented her name in the entertainment and business space. She said she was honoured to have been nominated.
“Receiving this nomination is honestly a dream come true! I feel so honoured that the work that I do is being celebrated on such a massive platform. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”
😍😭💃🏾 Fam, I have been nominated for the E! People’s Choice Award! 😍 Please help me bring it home by VOTING! Your love and support mean the world to me! ❤️❤️🙏🏾✨ To VOTE, Tweet #AfricanSocialStar and #Boity on Twitter or online -> https://t.co/jSwKnQP2EC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JnX6xfksO9— 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) October 28, 2021
Other South Africans who have joined Boity in the nominations list are television personality Lasizwe, makeup artist and YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase and Tik-tok creator Witney Ramabulana.
“I am so honoured to be part of something this big. Just being recognised is the highlight of my life. I am so grateful and I will continue inspiring young girls out there to be a better version of themselves and be confident in their own skin. Anything is possible,” said Ramabulana in statement.
Nominated from across the continent are Nigerian rapper and actor Falz; Kenyan TikTok star Azziad Nasenya; Zimbabwean comedian Tyra Chikocho, AKA Madam Boss, and self-empowerment advocate Sofiyat Ibrahim, AKA The Odditty, from Nigeria.
The awards will be broadcast on December 7.