Lira’s ‘Feel Good’ remixed by Prince Kaybee has her in her feels

Musician Lira recently celebrated her classic album Feel Good turning 15 years by adding an amapiano flavour to the song. She collaborated with amapiano sensation DJ Prince Kaybee.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the singer said she believes in the remix culture, and it was an exciting adventure for her to get to play around with the sound. She said she particularly loved the playful nature of the genre .

“Feel Good has been remixed before but celebrating 15 years, it was like what flavour would one go for. It would be stupid not to commemorate or celebrate the culture of amapiano.”

“It’s hot, it’s happening, it’s the new definition of what’s happening in SA. It was a no brainer. I wasn’t afraid of that because I was like, guys it’s a classic song. You don’t change anything to do with the song, you just change how you are dressing it up. You are sort of taking it to the clubs’ ama 2000 who probably don’t know who I am,” she said.

The songstress was impressed by the waves and impact the genre is making in Mzansi, and it is something she said she was excited to do.

“The thing about amapiano is that it resonates with everyone at whatever age. Yes, it was created by ama 2000 but it its something we can all be proud of as South Africans as a current sound that is transcending through SA it is like the sound of SA right now.”