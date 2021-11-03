Lira’s ‘Feel Good’ remixed by Prince Kaybee has her in her feels
Musician Lira recently celebrated her classic album Feel Good turning 15 years by adding an amapiano flavour to the song. She collaborated with amapiano sensation DJ Prince Kaybee.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the singer said she believes in the remix culture, and it was an exciting adventure for her to get to play around with the sound. She said she particularly loved the playful nature of the genre .
“Feel Good has been remixed before but celebrating 15 years, it was like what flavour would one go for. It would be stupid not to commemorate or celebrate the culture of amapiano.”
“It’s hot, it’s happening, it’s the new definition of what’s happening in SA. It was a no brainer. I wasn’t afraid of that because I was like, guys it’s a classic song. You don’t change anything to do with the song, you just change how you are dressing it up. You are sort of taking it to the clubs’ ama 2000 who probably don’t know who I am,” she said.
The songstress was impressed by the waves and impact the genre is making in Mzansi, and it is something she said she was excited to do.
“The thing about amapiano is that it resonates with everyone at whatever age. Yes, it was created by ama 2000 but it its something we can all be proud of as South Africans as a current sound that is transcending through SA it is like the sound of SA right now.”
Lira was impressed with the approach Prince Kaybee took because he kept it clean. She said it was her first time working with a DJ.
“I'm a fan of Prince Kaybee and many other DJs. It’s just that he created one that I really liked. I shared the song with a few other DJs, and I might end up sharing the other versions as well.
“I really like what he did with it. It is amapiano but it is not deep, deep amapiano. I think he honours the song just right. There is just enough amapiano and there are beautiful chords there. The thing I like about Prince Kaybee is that he plays the piano, so he would be sensitive to the musicality and to keeping the integrity of the song. He jumped on board. It was so exciting and he was such a pleasure to work with. He was such a darling.”
Lira has admitted she has been low-key sleeping on the yanos trend.
“I’ve been sleeping on it . I’ve never worked with the DJ culture before so I was like, this is fun. Only when I was doing it did I go. this is so much fun, because I was so comfortable and they were comfortable. This has been so good to me to get a sense of how they create their success, longevity and music. It was a good experience to understand their culture as well.”