I was concerned about the doll's hair, says Lira of her lookalike Barbie

Singer Lira has been immortalised in plastic: she recently became the first African woman to have a Barbie doll modelled in her likeness.

The unique creation is part of Barbie's Shero campaign, which kicked off in 2015. Since then, toy brand Mattel has created 50 lookalike dolls honouring diverse women they regard as inspirational role models for children.

They include the likes of plus-size model Ashley Graham, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) research mathematician Katherine Johnson and When They See Us director Ava DuVernay.

Not all of the Shero dolls Mattel has created have been well received, however. The Frida Kahlo Barbie they released last year was lambasted on social media for failing to properly replicate the iconic Mexican painter's heavy unibrow, or the traditional Tehuana-style dresses she wore.