LISTEN | Chris Bridges aka Ludacris talks 'Karma' & wanting to change the world for the better

“When she was young she used to come to me and tell me she wanted to do music like her daddy, and I would tell her if you wanna do music you have to talk about what goes on in your life and in your world. It was her self-expression and finding out about herself and growing up that we had the idea to come up with the music in the series. Because it was the foundation first and then from there we built characters. We knew she was gonna grow up so we wanted to make animation so that it kind of stays the same age.”

The themes in the cartoon, are exactly what happened to Karma.

“These topics actually happened to my daughter so they are real-life situations, we didn’t make this stuff up, and that’s what makes it even more special is that this is what happened to my daughter. So we know that if it happened to my daughter, then there are a lot of other young women that can relate to it. And that’s what makes it special.”