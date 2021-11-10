TshisaLIVE

Abdul Khoza praises Meshack Mavuso for 'amazing' Shaka Zulu theatre play

10 November 2021 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Actor Abdul Khoza gave Meshack Mavuso flowers while can still smell them
Actor Abdul Khoza went to see the play Shaka Zulu; The Gaping Wound and has shared that he will never be the same again.

The musical ignited in him a passion for theatre and he couldn't stop raving about it. The musical is still running at the State Theatre and actor Abdul said he's proud of his “brother” director Meshack Mavuso. He gave rave reviews of the theatre piece.

Taking to his Instagram Abdul said Meshack inspired him to chase his dreams.

“Taking this opportunity to say congratulations to my brother Meshack for an amazing theatre piece of Shaka Zulu.  I am so proud of you mfowethu, Big-Ups! You took my breath away and inspired me to chase every dream I could possibly have. Umsebenzi wakho says a lot about your impact in the arts.”

The Isibaya actor praised the cast of the musical for bringing the house down and inspiring his love for theatre.

“Also a huge and personal bravo to my other big brother @mdukhekhe for his unmatched brilliance on his role on the show. Bhuti you roared like Mufasa himself & brought the house down with every breathe you took on that stage. I cannot tell you how much you moved me and inspired my love for theatre. An actor who is a beast on screen & stage is very rare. Asibonge.”

He was captivated by the masterpiece from start to finish.

“To the rest of the cast you are all the best at what you do, I was captured by each and everyone of you. My heart was yours from start to finish, your powerful performances & vocals are all so Godly. I witnessed greatness and what I would call a master piece through all of you. Siyabonga.”

