Abdul Khoza praises Meshack Mavuso for 'amazing' Shaka Zulu theatre play

Actor Abdul Khoza went to see the play Shaka Zulu; The Gaping Wound and has shared that he will never be the same again.

The musical ignited in him a passion for theatre and he couldn't stop raving about it. The musical is still running at the State Theatre and actor Abdul said he's proud of his “brother” director Meshack Mavuso. He gave rave reviews of the theatre piece.

Taking to his Instagram Abdul said Meshack inspired him to chase his dreams.

“Taking this opportunity to say congratulations to my brother Meshack for an amazing theatre piece of Shaka Zulu. I am so proud of you mfowethu, Big-Ups! You took my breath away and inspired me to chase every dream I could possibly have. Umsebenzi wakho says a lot about your impact in the arts.”