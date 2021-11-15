'2022 doesn't look that bad after all' — Tweeps react to Justin Bieber coming to SA

US superstar Justin Bieber announced new dates for his much-anticipated Justice World Tour — and they include two cities in SA.

The Baby hitmaker will perform on September 28 at DHL Stadium in Cape Town and at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg, on October 1.

Justin will tour from May 2022 through to March 2023, covering five continents and more than 20 countries. He'll play more than 90 dates, with more shows to be announced in Asia and the Middle East very soon.

The Justice World Tour is named after Justin’s latest smash hit album Justice. Released in March 2021, it debuted as the most-streamed album in 117 countries. The album and its tracks have taken the already global pop phenomenon to new heights.

“We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” said Bieber.

Some of Justin's biggest hits include Baby, Love Yourself and Peaches.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on December 3 on Ticket Master.