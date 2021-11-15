TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Celebs spotted at this year's Gauteng Sports Awards

15 November 2021 - 15:00 By Joy Mphande
Cici at the Gauteng Sport Awards.
Image: Instagram/ Cici

Sport personalities gathered at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand over the weekend to celebrate the recommencement of sport and achievements.  

“The past 20 or so months have been difficult for all in the sporting industry, especially the athletes and those who help them train. Therefore it has been a pleasure and privilege to again be able to reward our stars of today and tomorrow. Athletes are inspirational and make a big difference in uplifting society, and for that they need to be recognised and rewarded.”

“We wish to congratulate all winners and finalists in this year's Gauteng Sport Awards”, said MEC Mbali Hlophe.

Though the event was about sport, Mzansi celebrities also honoured the invite.

DJ Oskido, AKA, Costa Tich, Brenda Mtambo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna, Kabza and Maphorisa were some of the stars who graced the stage to keep the audience entertained.

Songstress Cici, who walked the black carpet with her hubby, was spotted at the event, as was her ex-boyfriend Arthur Mafokate.

Here's a look at some celebrities who attended the event:

Cici

Cici and her hubby at the Gauteng Sports Awards 2021.
Image: Supplied

Arthur Mafokate with his  daughters Kelello and Onalenna

Penny Lebyane

Bridget Masinga

Patrick Seleka

Zanele Potelwa

Nomvelo Makhanya 

