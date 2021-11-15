Nomcebo shows she's more than just a singer as she ventures into the fragrance business
“As women I think this our time to show that we can do this.”
You know the saying “when you smell good you feel good” — that's songstress Nomcebo Zikode's life mantra. It's what pushed her to roll up her sleeves and get working on a new fragrance — Duchess — which is coming to local stores in the first week of December.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Jerusalema vocalist said she was eager to show people that she is more than a singer.
“I've been that person who loves to do other things besides music, so I knew from the get-go that I need to also do other things. Not that I get bored but I want to explore things, I want to do other things, be it perfumes, clothing line, and maybe one day a hair line. I want to also show to young girls coming after me that it's possible.”
Nomcebo explains that she has always been conscious of what she smells like and she enjoys making a grand entrance with her scent.
The Baya Buza hitmaker has partnered with retail giant Jet to exclusively launch the fragrance range at 100 stores alongside her fashion line
“Honestly speaking I’ve been that person who loves things so much and as a person that sings and performs, be it at night or in the afternoon, it’s important for me that when I leave the stage not to get off with smelly armpits. You must also look good and smell fresh. It's one thing that I’ve always loved. Whenever I went shopping for perfumes I would always tell them I want something that would make a grand entrance.
“I said we can actually do this and have everyone smelling nice with an affordable price. You know with Jet it's not like they have high-end prices. Why not enjoy the scent together with my people. My supporters, all of us must smell nice. They too can get to see and use what I love.”
The ingredients were sourced from Switzerland and Nomcebo together with Jet went through the process of choosing the scents and bottle for the fragrance.
Nomcebo wants to switch things up by not limiting herself to music and she says Jet gave her the keys to the door.
“If there is a fashion line, why not an opportunity that comes up for fragrance — why not? And if there are other things that I can venture into and can better myself while doing it, why not? Whether it's building a houses (property), so as women I think this is our time to show that we can, we do have power, we don't need a man to do things for us. We need to be independent now ,and there's nothing we can't achieve in this world. Jet is so amazing. When I got to them, I felt like this is home for me. I'm home. So that's why it was easy for us to put our heads together and work on the fragrance range together.”