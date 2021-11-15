Nomcebo shows she's more than just a singer as she ventures into the fragrance business

Nomcebo explains that she has always been conscious of what she smells like and she enjoys making a grand entrance with her scent.

The Baya Buza hitmaker has partnered with retail giant Jet to exclusively launch the fragrance range at 100 stores alongside her fashion line

“Honestly speaking I’ve been that person who loves things so much and as a person that sings and performs, be it at night or in the afternoon, it’s important for me that when I leave the stage not to get off with smelly armpits. You must also look good and smell fresh. It's one thing that I’ve always loved. Whenever I went shopping for perfumes I would always tell them I want something that would make a grand entrance.

“I said we can actually do this and have everyone smelling nice with an affordable price. You know with Jet it's not like they have high-end prices. Why not enjoy the scent together with my people. My supporters, all of us must smell nice. They too can get to see and use what I love.”